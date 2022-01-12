LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Treasurer Jamesi Lemon has announced she is leaving that elected office to take a new position with the Lakeland School Corporation.
Lemon said she has accepted an offer to become the new Director of Business Development for the LaGrange-based school district. Lemon’s last official day in office is Saturday.
A Republican, Lemon was first elected to the treasurer’s office in 2016 and won reelection in 2020. She said her decision to leave an elected office before her second term expired was a decision she did not take lightly.
“This was a really big decision,” Lemon explained. “I didn’t take making this decision lightly. Resigning from an elected position isn’t something you do at the last minute.”
Lemon said she wasn’t looking for a new job when this position opened up. As a single parent raising several children, she added, she ultimately needed to do what was in the best interest of her family.
“It was just a really good opportunity that came up,” she said.
Lemon has degrees in business management and accounting.
Pat Brown, the chairperson of the LaGrange Republican Party, said Lemon quickly let her know about her decision to leave the treasurer’s office. Brown said she is now busy arranging a caucus aimed at filling the seat being vacated by Lemon.
