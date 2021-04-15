ALBION — The grant money is there for a program that would provide visibility to the Arc Noble County Foundations.
Finding someone to do the time-consuming regular reporting which comes as a requirement for such a grant may be the stumbling block. As such, Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman said Tuesday night he would approach Noble County officials about being the municipal body the funding would be funneled through.
Albion Town Manager Tena Woenker pitched to the Albion Town Council the idea of applying for a $75,000 Community Connections for People with Disabilities grant on behalf of the Arc, which is headquartered in Albion.
With the money, a video would be produced showing how the Arc Noble County Foundations’ clients work in mainstream jobs such as grocery stores and factories.
“It requires a government entity to funnel the money to them,” Woenker said. “We wouldn’t have to front any money.”
In fact, the town wouldn’t have to put up any money, she said.
But the town would have to provide the Office of Community and Rural Affairs, which is administering the grants, thorough reporting from the town on how the money is spent.
How much time would that take? No one knew Tuesday night.
Albion Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby, who would be responsible for doing that reporting, said she had not seen anything in writing about the program. And it wasn’t until Tuesday afternoon that she heard her office may have to carry the burden.
Selby said she could not commit to a project with an unknown work load. She said her office is already very busy with compliance forms for Community Crossing grant monies and for monies approved by Congress in COVID-19 relief bills.
“I’m having to work weekends to keep up with the present workload,” Selby said. “I’m very concerned with the amount of work. I don’t have enough information (about the Community Connections grant). I haven’t seen anything in writing.”
The council discussed the possibility of holding a special meeting next week if the county is unable to apply for the grant.
Gatman said he would take the idea to county officials.
The grant application is due May 20. To meet public advertising requirements, the decision could not wait until the council’s April 27 regularly scheduled meeting.
The grant application would be written by Region III-A, according to Woenker. The Noble County EDC would assist by helping line up businesses willing to have videos taken of their employees with disabilities.
