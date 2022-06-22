AVILLA — The Freedom Festival in Avilla is back this weekend.
The annual event starts on Thursday and goes through Saturday with different events scheduled at Ely Park and West Albion Street during the three day festival.
The Freedom Festival’s events include the Kiddie King and Queen contest, talent show, horseshoe tournament, car show, the Freedom parade and fireworks to close it off.
The biggest highlight of the three day festival is the entertainment that will be on display, said Julie McBride, president of the Freedom Festival committee, which is responsible for organizing the annual event.
“We will have a lot of good entertainment on stage,” she said. “There will be a lot of bands and performers.”
The festival will also include characters from the Disney film, Frozen, who will be there for children to see.
She said the talent show will be on Friday and will feature both young and older people as contestants.
“There will be treasure hunts for the kids with the sawdust piles,” she said.
She added the weather looks promising and in the past, they’ve dealt with rain during the days of the festival.
She feels the best part about the weekend festival is how it brings people in the community together having a good time.
“It couldn’t happen without them,” she said.
She said it feels like we’re all starting over again because the pandemic didn’t allow them organize events like they did prior to it and that now they can start living life to the fullest.
“You always don’t know what will be in store for you the next day,” she added.
