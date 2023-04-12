6 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Six people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Ronnie S. Campbell, 52, of the 900 block of Gloriosa Circle, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Campbell was released on his own recognizance.
John R. Collins, 49, homeless, of Kendallville, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 2 felony; and two warrants charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Collins was held without bond.
Cardarro M. Hughes, 46, of the 6600 block of Montecito Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Hughes was held on $2,500 bond.
Sharon M. Kidd, 27, of the 1100 block of Perkins Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:49 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Kidd was held without bond.
Brandon Mendoza, 24, of the 400 block of East Madison Street, Goshen, was arrested at 12:23 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Mendoza was held without bond.
Jereme B. Ritchie, 43, of the 400 block of Freeman Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:09 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Ritchie was held on $1,000 cash bond.
