INDIANAPOLIS — Several judges, magistrates, commissioners, and referees were recognized by Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush for their commitment to higher education and their long-time service recently, including Noble Superior Court 2 Judge Steve Hagen.
Eighteen judicial officers received an Indiana Judicial College certificate and twelve were honored for years of service on the bench. The accolades were presented at an annual judicial conference.
Hagen was one of the 18 judges who received the Indiana Judicial College certificate.
Judicial officers must complete 120 hours of education presented by the Indiana Office of Court Services to receive the certificate. The program enhances legal knowledge and improves personal and professional development.
Hagen took the bench in Superior Court 2 in 2017 after being appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb to fill the vacancy left when Judge Michael Kramer was elected to the Noble Circuit Court, thus vacating his old job in Superior 2.
Hagen was elected to his first full six-year-term in 2020, when he was unopposed to continue as judge in that court.
Hagen had practiced law for more than 35 years before being selected to the bench. He served as mayor in Ligonier in the 1980s and his father had previously served as a judge.
Superior Court 2 handles all of the county’s misdemeanor and infraction cases, as well as small claims and other civil matters.
The judicial college also presented awards to judicial officers with 24 years of service on the bench. Trial judges are commonly elected to a six-year term; therefore, a judge receiving this certificate has likely been elected more than four times.
