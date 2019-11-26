The following people were booked into the LaGrange County jail.
Adam Handshoe, 21, of the 4000 block of East S.R. 120, Howe, was arrested Saturday and charged with operating while intoxicated.
Michael Lacey Jr., 29, of the 5000 block of Meredith Street, Portage, Michigan, was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of driving while suspended.
Jose Jurado, 35, of the 5000 block of West C.R. 700N, Shipshewana, was arrested Friday and charged with operating without ever receiving a license.
Austin Cundiff, 19, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 050E, Howe, was arrested Friday on a warrant out of Steuben County.
Lyndsay Pantoja, 24, of the 63000 block of U.S. 131 North, Constantine, Michigan, was arrested Friday and charged failure to appear.
Patrick Stahl, 23, of the 500 block of West C.R. 590S, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Shariah Withrow, 26, of the 3000 block of North C.R. 100E, LaGrange, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Derek Johnson, 30, of the 200 block of Mountain Street, Bristol, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and having an outstanding warrant out of Elkhart County.
Sonja Miller, 27, of the 100 block of North Clay Street, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested Thursday on a warrant.
Dennis Hagerman, 42, of the 4000 block of East C.R. 200S, LaGrange, was arrested Thursday on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Jerome Bokker, 34, of the 2000 block of East Bair Road, Columbia City, was arrested Thursday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Jeffrey Keesling, 27, of the 600 block of North Lakeview Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a probation violation.
Janay Yates, 47, of the 500 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with a probation violation.
Ronald Northup, 42, of the 9000 block of East U.S. 20, LaGrange, was arrested Wednesday and charged with operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
