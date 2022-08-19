AVILLA — People in Avilla will no longer be allowed to park on Main Street for an hour during school days.
The Avilla Town Council approved an ordinance during Wednesday’s meeting that does not allow parking on South Main Street from 2-3 p.m. when school is in session.
This stems from an ongoing issue with traffic building up along the street when parents go to drop off and pickup their children from Avilla Elementary School, blocking other drivers from traveling through town.
The council brought up issues with people not being able to get out of their driveways and the fire department not being able to get out when they respond to calls.
Parents park their cars and line up from Washington Street extending all the way to South Main Street in the morning from 7-8 a.m. when dropping off students and pick up their children in the afternoon around 2-3 p.m.
The drop off and pick up area used be along Haines and Walnut Street until three years ago when the town changed it due to safety reasons.
The main issue discussed was people parking on Main Street during the drop off and pick up times, causing parents bringing their kids to and from school to not realize that the people parked are residents who live on the street.
In response, parents would go onto the sound bound lane on Main Street causing traffic to be blocked for people trying to drive down the road.
The council considered closing the street temporarily during those hours, but was not in favor of it because they believe traffic will come down that road regardless and would make no sense in shutting down traffic for a period of time during the day.
Many people in the town generally drop off and pick up their children school rather than take the bus.
Council members felt the best solution was to make Main Street a no parking area from 2-3 p.m. during school days with the parking areas becoming tow away zones in case people violate the ordinance.
Parents will still be able to drop off their students on Washington Street. For people who want to park their cars, they will be able to park near the police station and near houses by the school.
The council voted to pass the ordinance as an emergency declaration.
In other business, the council gave final approval for a tax abatement for local business, Onxx Tool Inc., to invest in new machinery to help expand its staff and retain current employees.
The council gave approval to give funds to Granite Ridge Builders through the state Regional Economic Acceleration & Development Initiative program, known as READI, to help cover infrastructure costs at the Watercrest subdivision, which they are building.
Avilla Town Manager Tena Woenker said the homes at Watercrest are lower priced houses, meant to be villas, and the estimates on infrastructure costs that include clearing and leveling the ground, installing sewer, water, stormwater lines, retention basins, electrical systems and roadways is too high to make the individual lots affordable at a lower price point.
“There are a couple of parts of the roadway, where the new road would connect to existing roads, where Granite Ridge would be installing infrastructure but they don’t own the land in front of it. This is why it’s appealing for the town to pitch in and pay for some of the asphalt work. The cost for pipe, transformers and all kinds of materials is skyrocketing,” she said in an email.
She added if the town is able to receive the grant money from the READI program, Granite Ridge will be able to offset some of the higher cost of materials and make the lots in both Watercrest and Orchard Valley more affordable, and more likely to sell.
“We sometimes have more people commuting here to work than actually live here, and that is because we don’t have the housing available,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.