KENDALLVILLE — Since a proposed designed for a skate park in Kendallville has recently been completed, next up is fundraising.
The Kendallville City Council helped that next step by creating a new fund that can hold the money as it starts coming in.
The council's move Tuesday night to create the Kendallville Skate Park Fund is a technically a bookkeeping move, but it will now allow the local skate park group to Kendallville Park Board to start collecting funds to pay for construction.
The cost of the skatepark is estimated at about $300,000 with additional funds set aside in an endowment to take care of future repairs and maintenance.
While originally planned for Sunset Park off Drake Road, the skate park location was moved in late 2021 to the Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex off Allen Chapel Road.
The skate park volunteer group, which has been working closely for several months with the park board, hosted a public meeting last week to show off the design and had a representative from Hunger Skatepark available to answer any questions about it.
Council member Regan Ford attended that meeting and had high praise for the project on Tuesday night.
"To be quite honest, this project is priced right, it's of the right size, it appears to be engineered and designed in such a way that it will actually be a benefit to our parks system," Ford said. "I encourage everyone to get on board."
