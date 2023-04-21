COLUMBIA CITY — An Ossian man whose semi truck collided with an SUV being driven by former Noble County Judge Robert Kirsch, killing him in the process, is now facing felony charges for operating while intoxicated and reckless homicide.
Jacob Gerber, 29, was charged Wednesday in Whitley County Circuit Court with two felony charges related to the fatal crash.
Gerber has been charged with a Level 4 count of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance and a Level 5 felony count of reckless homicide with a vehicle.
Kirsch, who served on the Noble County bench from 2007-2022, submitted his resignation letter to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on July 9, 2021.
He remained on the bench until his governor-appointed replacement, Steven Clouse, was sworn into office in December 2021 after his appointment by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The accident occurred Dec. 13, 2022, on S.R. 9 near Cidermill Road in Whitley County.
In December, police said a 2003 Kenworth semi driven by Gerber was traveling south on the highway when it went left of center, striking the 2017 Ford Escape Kirsch was driving head-on.
Kirsch's SUV burst into flames following the crash and the judge was pulled from his vehicle by Gerber onto the side of the road. The first officer on scene found Kirsch unresponsive and could not find a pulse.
Gerber was uninjured in the crash.
Gerber initially told police that Kirsch's northbound vehicle — he was reportedly on his way to a morning breakfast meeting in Ligonier — crossed the center line and Gerber was unable to avoid hitting it. A crash reconstruction conducted by the Indiana State Police, however, determined that Gerber's truck was the one that crossed line into Kirsch's lane.
"A commercial vehicle travelling [sic] south crossed into the northbound lane of travel and struck a sport utility vehicle head-on," the ISP advanced crash inspection states.
A Whitley County's Sheriff's Department deputy also included his report that Gerber asked "He's dead, isn't he?" while on the scene of the crash.
A blood draw was taken as is standard procedure for fatal traffic accidents in Indiana and the results of that toxicology report led to the filing of charges.
The blood sample was received by the Indiana State Department of Toxicology lab on Dec. 16, 2022 and analyzed March 21, showing positive results for narcotic metabolites in Gerber's blood, according to court documents.
The test results showed 81 nanograms per milliliter of methadone; 16 nanograms per milliliter or EDDP, a methadone metabolite; and 12 nanograms per milliliter each of fentanyl and norfentanyl; all of which are controlled substances.
The toxicology report was negative for alcohol.
A Level 4 felony is punishable by up to two to twelve years in prison, if convicted, while a Level 5 felony charge carries a sentencing range of one to six years.
