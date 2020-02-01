KENDALLVILLE — As Kendallville moves forward with a plan to combine and expand its tax-increment financing districts this year, 25 properties would be added to a new TIF and have their tax dollars captured going forward.
Most of the lots selected for the new TIF district are vacant properties along U.S. 6 that could get new commercial development in the next five to 10 years and would be the most lucrative properties to capture taxes from.
TIF districts are special tax districts that allow communities to capture tax revenue for development projects. When created, property values are frozen at a baseline and then as time goes on or new development happens, the taxes on the increased value — the increment — is capturing by the redevelopment commission.
Local government units — the county, city/town, schools, library, township — still get their share of annual taxes from the baseline amount, but all of the taxes on the increment go to the redevelopment commission.
Kendallville is currently working on two different projects regarding its TIF districts.
First, the city is aiming to expand the area designated as an Economic Development Area to connect the city’s Downtown and Eastside TIF districts, as well as expand along the entire U.S. 6 corridor to the western city limits.
Doing that will allow the city to intermix the funds from its Downtown TIF, which generates about $121,000 per year, and the Eastside TIF, which is significantly more lucrative capturing about $410,500 annually. By expanding the Economic Development Area, the city can also spend those TIF dollars for any projects within the entire zone.
Those expenditures could include things like facade grants that the city currently offers to downtown building owners; matching funds for grants like the city is doing for the downtown streetscape or did with the Fairview Boulevard construction project; or other direct expenditures for improvements such as utility work, streets, sidewalks or other infrastructure.
The redevelopment commission could also potentially use TIF Dollars to purchase property, although potential properties need to be identified in advance and, currently, the commission has indicated no interest any developed lots or bare ground.
Second, as it expands the Economic Development Area, the city is also identified properties to designate as new “allocation areas” — properties that will have their taxes captured in the future.
Unlike the older Downtown and Eastside TIFs, not every property in the Economic Development Area will be captured. Instead, city leaders are being choosy and only trying to pick properties that they expect to develop.
That method was on the advice of financial advisers from consulting firm Baker-Tilley, which advised against too wide of a scope since properties that don’t develop or actually decline in value would be counterproductive to the goal of the city creating a TIF revenue stream for the future.
The city needs to identify new properties to capture TIF money from because the two current districts will be expiring. The Downtown TIF expires in 2025, while the Eastside TIF has a slightly longer life until 2033.
When a TIF district sunsets, all of the increment is released and the redevelopment commission stops capturing tax dollars. Instead, all of the tax money gets distributed to local government units again like would happen in any area without a TIF district.
At a meeting on Wednesday, the redevelopment commission, with help from Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and City Council President Jim Dazey, tried to pick “winners” within the expanded Economic Development Area to capture taxes from.
When created, a new TIF district lasts for 30 years and can borrow money via bonding for up to 25 years. Therefore, if created this year, this new TIF district would last until 2050.
The lots that have been picked for this new TIF district include:
• Vacant lot west of O’Reilly’s Auto, corner of U.S. 6 and Wood Street
• Preferred Auto lot, corner of U.S. 6 and Riley Street
• First lot east of Preferred Auto, 631 E. North St.
• Second lot east of Preferred Auto, 635 E. North St.
• Third lot east of Preferred Auto, 639 E. North St.
• Fourth lot east of Preferred Auto 641 E. North St.
• Fifth lot east of Preferred Auto, 649 E. North St.
• McDonald’s, 211 W. North St.
• Corner of U.S. 6 and Goodwin Place (front lot), 301 W. North St.
• Corner of U.S. 6 and Goodwin Place (back lot), 301 W. North St.
• First lot south of U.S. 6 on North Main Street (west side behind gas station), 717 N. Main St.
• Second lot South of U.S. 6 on North Main Street (west side), 713 N. Main St.
• Third lot south of U.S. 6 on North Main Street (west side), 709-711 N. Main St.
• Fourth lot south of U.S. 6 on North Main Street (west side), 703 N. Main St.
• First lot west of Physical Therapy/Li Nails building on U.S. 6, 701 W. North St.
• Second lot west of Physical Therapy/Li Nails building on U.S. 6
• Third lot west of Physical Therapy/Li Nails building on U.S. 6 (near Don Chico’s), 901 W. North St.
• Fourth lot west of Physical Therapy/Li Nails building on U.S. 6
• Vacant back lot west of Gallops
• Vacant front lot west of Gallops
• Vacant second lot west of Gallops
• Vacant lot north and east of Orchard Pointe
• Vacant lot in front of Nelson Estates
• Collins Auto (corner of South Main Street and Drake Road), 558 S. Main St.
• Beef’s building (first lot north of Collins Auto), 550 S. Main St.
Being designated as a new TIF area doesn’t mean any property will pay any more or less in property taxes, only how the property taxes will be collected by local governments.
The city’s hope is that these 25 properties will have significant new development or increases in assessed value from renovations/remodeling that will create new increment. If that happens, it will generate a new stream of revenue that the city could utilize anywhere in its Economic Development Area moving forward.
The plan and a new map will be reviewed by redevelopment commission members at their next meeting on Feb. 12 at 8 a.m. at City Hall.
If OK’d, the TIF plan would have to go before the Kendallville City Council and have several public hearings before going into effect, giving property owners, business owners and the public ample time to provide feedback.
