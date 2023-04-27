LIGONIER — Ligonier board of works member Tom Janes asked for a moment of silence Wednesday morning to honor Mayor Patty Fisel before the board got down to business. Fisel died early Tuesday morning after battling cancer.
Public Safety Director and Police Chief Bryan Shearer asked for the board’s blessing to proceed with the purchase of one large drone and three smaller ones. He said the smaller drones can be deployed to search inside buildings as well as outdoors.
Shearer said $12,000 had been encumbered from the 2022 budget to be spent in 2023 for the drones, but the cost will likely be less than that. The board agreed, approving the spending of up to $12,000 for the drones.
Ligonier Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver will attend an FDIC International Firefighter Conference this week in Indianapolis. The conference, billed as the largest firefighter conference in the world, is held at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium.
Weaver said Ligonier’s new ladder truck will be on display at the conference by the company that built it. The conference has classes, workshops and displays of products and services for the firefighters attending from around the world.
Weaver didn’t give a date for the ladder truck’s delivery, but said the truck will not be in service until his firefighters are trained on its operation.
Earle Franklin, the city’s building inspector and a board of works member, said he attended a recent housing symposium that he said was informative. He said the city’s Redevelopment Commission will have a presentation by the Be Noble Housing Hub at a future meeting to learn more about successful housing projects in Topeka and LaGrange that use residential Tax Increment Financing districts.
Franklin also reported that Star of the West Milling Company has broken ground for foundation work on its new building, expected to be finished in September 2025.
