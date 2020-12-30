Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Dylan J. Clark, 27, of the 1100 block of East Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 1:53 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a violation of drug court. Clark was held without bond.
Jerry D. Davis, 58, of the 100 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony. Davis was held on $2,500 bond.
Leslie A. Klein, 38, of the 30 block of East South Street, Albion, was arrested at 1:52 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Klein was held on $250 cash bond.
Jacob L. Larkin, 28, of the 1100 block of East Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 1:08 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Larkin was held without bond.
William K. Moore, 42, of the 200 block of West Hazel Street, was booked at 2:36 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Nicholas M. Myers, 24, of the 300 block of Red Oak Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Myers was held on $3,500 bond.
Brandon A. Thaxton, 26, of the 1300 block of Fay Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. Thaxton was held on $10,000 bond.
