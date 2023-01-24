ALBION — Central Noble junior Drew Pliett scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in the final 4:56 of the fourth quarter as the Cougars held off Eastside Friday in boys basketball action, 52-41.
The win improved the Cougars to 3-2 in Northeast Corner Conference contests. Eastside dropped to 5-7, 0-5 in the NECC.
Pliett had plenty of help Friday. Junior Jackson Andrews, senior Conner Lemmon and junior Isaiah Gard all scored nine apiece. Sam Essegian had five.
Eastside was led by senior Santino Brewer’s game-high 19 points. Senior Caeden Moughler added 11. Junior Clayton Minnick added five.
Minnick scored eight of his points in the first half.
Brewer tallied 17 of his team’s 20 second-half points and was the only Blazer to score in the first 15 minutes of the second half.
And Brewer was nearly enough.
His bucket at the 6:57 mark of the fourth quarter drew Eastside within 38-35.
That’s when Pliett took took over.
Following an Eastside miss, Pliett grabbed a rebound. He eventually scored on the ensuing possession at the 4:56 mark to make it 40-35.
The Blazers missed again from the field on their next possession, and Pliett was there for the rebound. The Cougars worked the ball around and Pliett scored again to make it 42-35 with 4:02 to play.
Both teams turned the ball over, and following an Eastside miss, Pliett again got the rebound. After working some clock, Pliett was intentionally fouled at half court.
He made both charity tosses to extend the lead to 44-35 with two minutes to play.
Brewer knocked down a three at the 1:52 mark to draw his team within 44-38, but Pliett hit a pair of foul shots with 1:21 remaining to pushed the lead back to 46-38.
Moughler knocked down a three, the first bucked of the second half coming from someone other than Brewer, with 1:10 to play. But Central Noble made enough of its free throws down the stretch to hold on for the win.
Pliett was 8-for-9 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
“He wanted the ball down the stretch,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “That’s what you want from a kid.”
Eastside got what it wanted early in the contest, with Moughler scoring eight in the opening stanza in taking a 14-10 lead late in the first quarter.
But as time wound down, Pliett was fouled attempting a three-pointer with less than a second remaining. He hit two of three and the Blazers’ lead was 14-12 after one.
Central Noble was 3-for-9 from the field in the first quarter.
The Cougars found some offensive rhythm in the second quarter, outscoring the visitors 12-7 in the stanza, to take a 24-21 lead midway.
Central Noble led 36-30 after three.
After going 3-for-9 from the field in the first quarter, the shot-selective Cougars were 13-for-19 (68.4%) the rest of the way.
Lemmon was 4-for-5 from the field for the contest, including knocking down both of his three-point attempts. Andrews went 4-for-6.
Eastside shot 48.6% from the floor.
The Blazers were forced to foul late and Central Noble ended shooting 18-for-22 from the foul line (81.8%). Eastside made both of its foul shots.
Central Noble 58, Northrop 51
On Saturday night in Albion, Central Noble rallied from a 25-15 halftime deficit to defeat Northrop 58-51 in overtime. The Cougars are 10-4 overall.
Pliett led CN with 15 points. Essegian and Lemmon had 13 points each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.