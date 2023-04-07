ALBION — A Whitley County who allegedly sold methamphetamine on an undercover confidential informant in May 2022 was formally charged in Noble Circuit Court Wednesday with two felonies.
Jonathon D. Atteberry, 22, had his bond set at $25,000 following an initial hearing Wednesday.
Atteberry has been charged with dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; and dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.
A Level 3 felony carries a sentencing range of 3-16 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 upon conviction.
A Level 4 felony has a sentencing range of 2-12 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 upon conviction.
The public defender’s office was assigned to represent Atteberry. His next court appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. on June 19.
The case was investigated by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Investigation Unit, which consists of undercover officers from the sheriff’s department and Ligonier Police Department.
The sheriff’s department, Ligonier police and Kendallville police are also involved in the NIU.
The alleged dealing took place in May 2022 while Atteberry was living in Garrett, according to court documents. The alleged crimes took place at an undisclosed location in Noble County.
“We were buying straight crystal meth from him,” an undercover agent with the NIU alleged.
The agent said the dealing allegedly had been going on for “quite some time.”
The Level 3 felony charge stems from a transactions in which Atteberry allegedly sold 6.8 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover confidential informant.
The Level 4 felony charge came about after Atteberry allegedly sold 3.8 grams of methamphetamine to the same undercover confidential informant.
Both transactions were closely overseen by members of the NUI and other law enforcement agencies.
