ALBION — Noble County successfully sold tax liens on most of the delinquent properties it had in this year's tax sale, but the amount collected was only about 29% of what was owed overall.
Forty of the 59 properties listed in Thursday's county tax sale attracted buyers, who purchased liens on the property.
The annual tax sale allows the county to auction off properties that have missed at least three consecutive tax payments in an effort to collect the unpaid taxes and fees.
Bidders at the tax sale don't purchase the properties outright, instead getting a tax lien on the property that they can then attempt to collect from the owner. Tax liens are often used as short-term investments, as buyers earn 10% interest on the base bid immediately, rising to 15% if six months elapse, and 5% annually on any surplus bid they pay.
If, after a year the property owner hasn't redeemed the property by paying off that lien, the lienholder can then petition the court for a tax deed and usurp ownership of the property going forward.
"If you want to take a deed to this property, there are certain things you need to be doing while the clock is running on this redemption," Joe Edwards of SRI Inc., who ran the auction, told prospective bidders.
As usual, Edwards warned buyers not to bid on properties they aren't sure about, because they must pay if they win or face a 25% penalty, and they can waste a lot of money buying properties that are useless or mired in title complications.
"There are pitfalls in this process you need to know about and if you don't know about them going in, you're liable to fall into one of them," Edwards said.
Like most years, the big-dollar frequent fliers on the list weren't sold again, likely ensuring that they'll show up again next year with even bigger delinquent amounts unless addressed directly by local governments.
The tax sale list was whittled down from 129 past-due properties during the initial advertisement in August to 59 that hadn't been redeemed as of sale time.
That meant the county collected $180,514.13 before the sale even started.
One of the major properties that was redeemed before the sale was the Moose Lake Christian Craft Village properties near LaOtto. The local attraction, which has been closed all 2020, owed about $47,000 in overdue taxes. Those properties were redeemed in September and therefore removed from the listing.
Of the remaining 59 properties on the sale, the county was hoping to collect $374,578.53 in back taxes and fees.
While a majority of the properties did have buyers, they were mostly small-dollar properties, leading the county picking up an additional $107,954.30.
That was an increase from the 2019 tax sale when the county had just 41 properties to offer, selling 28 of them. Last year the county recouped $92,749.80 on those 28 properties, so this year's total was overall higher although the per-property average of what was being bought was lower.
In total, including base bids and surplus amounts, buyers spent $588,726.67 at this year's sale, up from about $573,000 last year.
More than half of the total trying to be collected was the ever-present Rainstar Inc. property — the parking lot at the Kendallville Event Center — that has appeared on the tax sale numerous years, never sold and continues to rack up costs that no one is ever likely to pay.
Another frequent flier owner by Pipeline Properties, a small, landlocked piece of land adjacent to the concrete plant in Wolcottville, also didn't sell again, as usual, with $13,653.76 still unpaid.
Fourteen of the 19 unsold properties all owe $1,000 or more in back taxes.
