KENDALLVILLE — Four Kendallville businesses will be receiving thousands of dollars in support to help fix up their buildings.
The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission approved four facade grants for work totaling nearly $50,000. And that was even without a fifth that they had a request for, but tabled when they had questions and a representative didn't make the meeting to answer them.
The city provides a 50% matching grant, paid as a reimbursement, to businesses that fall within the city's tax increment financing districts for work on the exterior of their buildings.
The first request up on Wednesday was also unique in that it was the first project from a business in the U.S. 6 corridor, which recently became eligible when the city expanded its TIF area this year to include all of the highway commercial corridor while also connecting its previous Eastside and Downtown TIF districts.
VFW Post 2749, which is located just off S.R. 3 north behind the shopping plaza, made a request for funds to install a new electronic sign at the post that will help to advertise upcoming events and offerings.
The lowest quote for that sign was $27,642 total and the contractor should be able to start on the install almost immediately, a VFW representative said.
Commissioner President Lance Harman took a moment to recognize that the VFW was the first project in the new TIF area and the board hopes to see more projects from business owners along the U.S. 6 route, who previously haven't been eligible for any aid from the city.
"They are just on the edge of our TIF district, the new one we expanded," Harman said. "This is the first project we've done in the new and expanded (U.S.) 6 corridor."
Second up was WhatchamaCAKES at 201 S. Main St., looking for help getting a new awning.
The bakery was one of the downtown businesses that suffered damage during a wind storm that ripped through Kendallville on Monday, Aug. 10. The storm shredded the shop's awning and the gun shop next door had its metal awning torn off the building by the high winds that pummeled the city.
WhatchamaCAKES provided two quotes for work, which raised a short discussion from board member Keith Ballard, who reminded his colleagues that they had previously made a point about businesses having to return at least three quotes for work.
The owner indicated she had contacted multiple awning firms, but received no response from companies she reached out to. Board member Kristen Johnson, who is also the executive director of the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, offered support, noting that she had provided some companies to contact.
Ultimately the board decided to OK the awning low bid of $1,953 despite only getting two quotes.
Following that was a request from Roostr LLC, a local corporation owned by both Johnson and Ballard that has purchased and rehabbed multiple buildings in recent years, for a new roof at the former hair salon building at 111 E. Rush St.
Ballard said that building, too, sustained damage from the wind storm and while the roof hasn't been put through insurance, he said the building is at risk of losing its insurance if the issue isn't remedied.
The board approved the roof repair of $10,445 on a 3-0 vote, with both Ballard and Johnson abstaining.
And, lastly, the former Old Antiques and More building at 227-229 S. Main St., which currently houses the Stout Barbell strongman gym, will be getting sign and window repairs after, you guessed it, damage from the August windstorm.
That project will cost $9,704.60 total.
A request for upgrades at the Atz Law Office were tabled on Wednesday after questions came up about the project but no one was available to field them.
Following the parade of facade work, redevelopment commission members also talked briefly about two new initiatives.
First, Harman broached a topic about whether the commission might be interested in incentivizing building owners to make more consistent window replacement by potentially providing more than 50% of the cost if owners are willing to replace old windows with ones that have similar look.
Downtown leaders have raised concerns in the past about building owners who have replaced old, historic windows with more modern-looking frames and panes that clash with the old-style look of the downtown.
"We talked about offering a little more money for the second floor, upstairs, since those windows are a little more expensive," Harman said. "We might go a little higher than 50%.
"It's something we have to entice them a little bit with," he said.
Johnson also brought up whether the commission would be willing to fund some new banners for downtown to help spruce up the Main Street corridor come the holidays.
City officials have been hearing griping about the state of the downtown this year as the streetscape project, which made good progress early getting sidewalks in, has slowed in recent months while waiting for new streetlights, trees and other finishing touches.
Those are expected to be substantially wrapped up by the end of this month, but Johnson noted there's a lingering expectation that downtown will look especially sharp for the holidays this year.
While the Chamber has wreaths and lights, Johnson asked about whether the RDC would fund new Christmas-themed banners for the new light poles, each costing about $75-$125. A downtown organization design panel can meet to pick a nice design, she said.
Board members were agreeable to that to help launch the completed streetscape this fall.
Board members also approved on 3-1 vote electrical work to help prep for a downtown speaker system that can be used to pipe Christmas music during the holidays and be used for other events in the downtown throughout the year.
Ballard voted against the motion only because there was no specific price set on the wiring work and aired concerns that it could open the door to unnecessarily expensive labor.
