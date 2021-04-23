AVILLA — The town of Avilla’s wastewater treatment plant needs an upgrade. A consultant’s report set the estimated price tag at $2.3 million.
For that kind of money, the Avilla Town Council said Wednesday it wanted to hear from the author of the report, which could happen as soon as the council’s next meeting set for May 19.
According to Utilities Superintendent Brian Carroll, the sewage plant went online in February 2002.
“It hasn’t been touched in 20 years,” Carroll told the council.
Several upgrades need to be made to keep the town in compliance with discharge requirements set by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. Among the issues is the amount of phosphorous being removed.
“If we don’t do something, we’re probably going to be in violation of our (discharge) permit, sooner rather than later,” Town Manager Bill Ley said.
The town asked that the consultant make an in-person presentation to discuss the matter further.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting:
• The council heard from Noble Trails representative Scott Allen that the organization is making progress on acquiring land for a trail that would connect Avilla to Kendallville.
“We want to start moving forward,” Allen told the council. “We’re in pretty good shape. There’s just a couple of pieces we’re missing.”
Allen said Noble Trails would like to start building the connecting trail in Avilla at the park by the Noble County Public Library branch. The trail would move along Ley Street and eventually run into AEP-owned land that runs to S.R. 3.
By completing this portion of the trail, Allen said it is hoped that some landowners that are currently unsure about the trail project will come on board.
The town council said it was eager to see the connecting trail continue.
• The council passed an ordinance on first reading setting up an account for COVID relief funds administered by the federal government. The town is expecting $510,000, according to Ley.
Within the next month, the town expects to hear how the federal government will allow the money to be used. The town will have until 2024 to spend the money, according to Clerk-Treasurer Rita Grocock.
Two installments of $255,000 are expected this year and next.
The town will be required to submit a plan on how it intends on spending the money.
• The council tabled a discussion on street closure requests for the Avilla Freedom Festival, which is set for June 25-26. Events are expected to include a barbecue cookoff, a car show and live entertainment.
Event organizers had submitted a list of streets it would like to see closed. That list included closing Main Street for an extended period of time.
“I don’t like the idea of Main Street being shut off,” Councilman Bill Krock said.
Town Marshal Glen Wills said closing Main Street would require constant monitoring.
“It does need to be manned,” Wills said. Simply setting up barricades might not prevent some motorists from attempting to go around them.
Festival organizers were unable to attend Wednesday’s meeting.
• The council approved an engineering contract with A&Z Engineering to prepare plans for the next round of the Community Crossing Grant which is expected to open up around July.
The council is considering resurfacing Ley Street from Albion Street to Sammy Drive with new curbs and sidewalks.
In a project that is not grant eligible, the council is also looking at replacing the 4-inch cast iron water main along Ley Street from Albion to Sammy Drive with an 8-inch PVC main. The larger main should increase pressure and fire flow capacity in the Royalcrest and Sycamore Creek additions, according to Ley.
• The council agreed to spend up to $2,000 on a new dog park proposed by RESTORE Avilla.
To date, the organization has raised $10,000 for the dog park, which would be located on town park land near the library. The total cost of the project is in the neighborhood of $35,000, according to Ley.
RESTORE Avilla is applying for a grant from the Noble County Community Foundation, Ley said, and he believes the odds of the group getting a sizable grant would be improved if the town were to put up some money for the project, too.
