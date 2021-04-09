KENDALLVILLE — Long-time educator and theater advocate Jo Drudge is the recipient of a Noble Legacy Award for 2020 from Gaslight Playhouse Inc., Noble County’s oldest community theater organization.
Gaslight president Josh Ogle presented the award to Drudge at Wednesday’s board meeting.
“It meant a lot to me since I really have enjoyed theater all my life,” she said Thursday. “It shows that I gave some of that love for the theater to others.”
Gaslight’s board of directors created the Legacy Award as a lifetime achievement award in January 2020, to be presented annually at the Noble Awards gala. The award honors a person who has dedicated time and talent to Gaslight Playhouse, or to promoting the arts in Noble County.
The first-ever Noble Awards gala was held in January 2020, but the 2021 event was canceled by the pandemic.
Previous Legacy Award recipients are Gaslight founding members Craig and Karen Munk, and board member emeritus Bob Avery.
Drudge believes that involvement in theater helps students develop their ability to read and to be someone else for a time. Being a part of a theater show helps students learn to work with others and do all the tasks necessary for a successful play or musical.
“It’s the imagination that develops” with an education in theater arts, Drudge said. “It takes everyone to get a production onstage.”
Drudge is well-known to generations of children who learned theater arts in Gaslight’s summer Children’s Theater Workshop for kids in grades 2-8. She directed the workshop since 1987 and retired from it in 2019. She also directed many productions for East Noble schools during her career as a media specialist and librarian.
Drudge has been an actor in many Gaslight Playhouse productions. She has served on its board of directors since 1990 and is a past vice president of the board. She has been involved with the arts neighborhood of Kid City for years.
Her community service includes the board for the Noble County Community Concert Association and as a state committee chairman for Delta Kappa Gamma, a sorority for women in education. She is planning a fine arts retreat in November for the sorority. Her hobbies include traveling and reading.
She is an elder in the Presbyterian Church and a former member of the Kendallville Public Library Board.
Drudge enjoyed play-acting as a child and got involved in her high school’s productions as a teen. She played the clarinet and oboe in the band, and was “a pom-pom girl” during marching season.
Drudge, of Rome City, was born and raised in Bremen. She has the distinction of being a “Bowen Baby,” as she was delivered by former Indiana governor Dr. Otis R. Bowen.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Lakeland College (now University) in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and a master’s degree in library science from Ball State University.
Drudge served as head librarian and instructor at her alma mater before coming to East Noble School Corporation in the mid-1970s. She was the media specialist and librarian for students in grades K-8 at Rome City Elementary School and was the extracurricular director for many school plays and musicals.
She retired from East Noble in 2016 after 30 years. She said it was “hard to give up” working with young people as she retired, even though she felt it was time for fresh ideas.
Her greatest pleasure has been in seeing some of her students continue their involvement in theater into adulthood. Former students have contacted her to tell her how much influence she had in their lives.
“I’ve been so very blessed to do so many things and meet so many people,” she said. “As an educator, I hope to influence others. I have all the good memories.”
