KENDALLVILLE — A Culture Fair on Thursday, Sept. 8, will offer a unique opportunity to experience the cultures within the Noble County community, through art, pottery, quilting sewing, painting and food. Admission is free to the fair, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
CLC executive director Julia Tipton said a Celebrate Diversity grant from the Community Foundation of Noble County made the fair possible.
“Ten to 15 artists will have their work on display, including pottery, watercolor, photography, quilting and sewing,” Tipton said. “There will be a pottery demonstration in The Pottery studio and three tables of food, Hispanic, Islamic and maybe Honduran.”
Seth Green is associate professor of ceramics at Purdue University Fort Wayne and a consultant for The Pottery studio and its programming at the CLC. He will speak in an artist’s talk from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. in the CLC auditorium on “Architectural Influence and Effectual Travel.”
Green will talk about how his journey as an artist and educator was influenced by his travels to study Islamic architecture in Turkey and Baroque and Romanesque architecture in Prague, Czech Republic. Elements of these styles are found in Green’s ceramic vessels.
Islamic architecture comprises the architectural styles of buildings associated with Islam, encompassing both secular and religious styles from the early history of Islam to the present day. The Islamic world encompasses a wide geographic area, historically ranging from western Africa and Europe to eastern Asia.
Islamic architecture’s distinct characteristics are displayed in the form of buildings and in the decoration of surfaces with Islamic calligraphy, arabesques, and geometric motifs. Newer elements on Islamic architecture are minarets, muqarnas, domes and multifoil arches.
Common or important types of buildings in Islamic architecture include mosques, madrasas (educational institutions), tombs, palaces, hammams (public baths), Sufi hospices, fountains and sabils, commercial buildings such as bazaars, and military fortifications. The Taj Mahal in India is the most famous example of Islamic architecture.
Fair-goers may make their own plates at a pottery experience from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., learning and sharing knowledge about Islamic culture in collaboration with the Islamic Academy and The Pottery studio at the CLC.
