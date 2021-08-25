ALBION — A Wawaka man was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging three counts of child molesting as a Level 1 felony.
J.F. Malagon, 79, of the 3100 block of West Tibbot Street was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging three counts of child molesting as a Level 1 felony and one count of child molesting as a Level 4 felony.
If convicted of a Level 1 felony, Malagon faces a sentencing range of 20-40 years in prison.
Charges were filed on Aug. 16 in Noble Superior Court I.
In an initial hearing held Wednesday, Noble Superior Court I Judge Robert Kirsch set Malagon's bond at $75,000 and ordered him to surrender his passport if he does post bond.
According to court documents filed in the case, a mother brought her daughter to the Ligonier Police Department on Sept. 25, 2020, after the girl, who is under the age of 12, told her during an earlier doctor visit that a man the victim identified as Felix had forced a sex act on her.
Felix was later identified as J. Felix Malagon.
The mother said the daughter told her that Malagon also allegedly tried "to stick his boy part in her girl part and he also tried to put his boy thing in her butt," according to the affidavit for probable cause filed in the case.
Ligonier Police Department Sgt. Gary Cox took the report, and the Indiana Child Abuse Hotline was notified. A report was sent to the Noble County Department of Child Services. A forensic interview was done at the Ligonier Police Department on Sept. 30, 2020.
During the interview, the victim described sex toys that Malagon had in the RV he lived in which was parked at his residence in the 600 block of Smith Street, Ligonier, according to court documents.
During an interview with Cox, Malagon allegedly said the victim, who would go onto his property to play with his dog, had only been in his RV once and that the victim's sister had never been in the trailer. He denied touching the girl inappropriately.
A search warrant was executed on Malagon's phone, and police allegedly recovered pictures of both girls inside the RV. The phone also allegedly contained a picture of one of the sex toys identified by the victim.
According to the affidavit, the victim alleged that after abusing her, Malagon would pay her to "keep her mouth shut."
