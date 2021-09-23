ALBION — The Central Noble Community School Corp. is experiencing yet another loss in enrollment this year.
The latest enrollment data was brought up during Tuesday’s school board meeting by Superintendent Troy Gaff.
The new enrollment number for the corporation is 1,176 students, down another 2.4% from its previous projected number for the school year, which was 1,205.
Gaff said this is a pretty large enrollment decline they’ve seen in recent years and creates concerns about how it will impact the corporation’s budget.
“Much of this decline is due to the large graduating class we had last year and this year’s small kindergarten class coming in,” he said.
Noble County’s population has been stagnant over the last decade, with the 2020 U.S. Census showing the county actually lost less than 1% of its total population over 10 years.
Noble County’s population is also aging as a whole, meaning there are fewer children being raised in the county now than in 2010.
Enrollment declines aren’t a problem unique to Central Noble, as most districts in the four-county have seen at least some decline in enrollment numbers in recent years.
Having 29 fewer students in the corporation will significantly impact how much funding it receives from the state. School funding is often determined based on school enrollment and can impact how much schools receive if enrollment data fluctuates.
The state of Indiana increased spending for K-12 education in this year’s budget, but Gaff argues that due to declines in enrollment, the corporation’s budget increase won’t be seen as significant.
“While we will have this increase to our budget, it won’t be a very large increase due to our recent enrollment numbers changing,” he said.
Another factor to why enrollment decline can be pointed to the fact that not many new students moved into the area and enrolled into the corporation during the height of the pandemic.
Central Noble also saw some students homeschooled during the pandemic instead of coming into public schools. He said the homeschooled students are coming into school in-person part-time and taking a small number of credits.
