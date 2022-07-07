ALBION — An Albion woman has been charged with multiple counts of theft after allegedly using the debit card of the man she was staying with without his permission.
Heather M. Correa, 50, of the 300 block of West Hazel Street, was arrested at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging seven counts of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
A Class A misdemeanor carries a sentencing range of up to 1 year in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
After she was booked into the jail, Correa was released on her own recognizance.
During an initial hearing Wednesday in Noble Superior Court 2, Senior Judge G. David Laur accepted Correa’s not-guilty plea. Laur set her next appearance for 9 a.m. on Sept. 12.
Correa said she will be hiring her own attorney.
According to court documents, the victim said he allowed Correa to live with him at his Noble County residence from June 19, 2021, until Oct. 10, 2021.
During that time, Correa allegedly made purchases through wish.com and Canva. A PayPal was allegedly set up using the debit card, but the email address was Correa’s.
The name attached to the purchases was Correa’s with a delivery address of the victim’s home.
The victim told police he had checked his bank account and found several purchases which were not his. He said he did not give permission to Correa to use his debit card.
The total loss was $156.74.
The purchases were made from Aug. 8, 2021, to Sept. 23, 2021.
The case was investigated by the Indiana State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.