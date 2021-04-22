KENDALLVILLE — A traffic stop in Fort Wayne led to a pursuit and ended with gunshots fired between police and a suspect just outside the Johnson Mobile Home Park off Waits Road early Thursday morning.
A single male suspect was transported to an area hospital, according to Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Brian Walker. The suspect's condition was not known as of 4 a.m.
Initial reports indicated the suspect had been shot, but police later indicated that might not be the case.
No officers or civilians were injured, but an unoccupied DeKalb County police vehicle was struck with gunfire.
Officers from the Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Police Department, Noble County Sheriff's Department, Kendallville Police Department and DeKalb County Sheriff's Department all were involved in the traffic stop which occurred at the entrance to Johnson Mobile Home Park, east of Main Street, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Walker said.
"The male suspect immediately began shooting at the officers," Walker said. "He was firing from inside the vehicle. He fired multiple shots from inside the vehicle. The was an exchange of gunfire from multiple officers."
After the initial shots, officers were unable to make contact with the suspect. SWAT teams from the Indiana State Police and Fort Wayne Police Department responded and were able to safely see inside the vehicle.
"He was not moving," Walker said.
The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 1:45 a.m., Walker said.
The passenger window of a DeKalb County Sheriff's Department police vehicle was hit with gunfire in the incident, according to DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep. The officer was not inside the vehicle when the vehicle was hit.
"We're very happy our officers are safe," Cserep said.
Police radio traffic reported that a window had been shot out of a home in the 200 block of Spruce Street in Johnson Mobile Home Park, but police could not confirm that early Thursday morning.
Walker said he did not know what kind of gun was used by the suspect.
Waits Road was closed between Main and Sherman streets. A command post was set up at the church located at the corner of S.R. 3 and Waits Road.
The incident began when Fort Wayne police attempted to pull over a passenger vehicle at approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Harris and Olympia Drive, which is near the Goshen Road/Coliseum Boulevard area, according to Walker.
"They attempted a traffic stop and it ended up a pursuit," Walker said.
The pursuit ended up going north on S.R. 3, entered DeKalb County, and ended at the entrance to the mobile home park. According to DeKalb County Communications records, the pursuit was picked up by DeKalb County units at 11:50 in the area of S.R. 3 and C.R. 68.
A portion of the mobile home park was evacuated during the incident, according to Walker.
"I'm glad no officers were injured," Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said.
