Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday, Sept. 17, through Thursday, according to jail records.
Duane Mast, 25, of the 500 block of West U.S. 20, LaGrange, was arrested at 2:42 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Mast posted bond Friday and was released on his own recognizance.
Amanda Boyer, 36, of the 200 block of South C.R. 100E, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:02 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, by LaGrange County police on a probation violation.
Skyler Ott, 27, of the 100 block of East C.R. 400S, Albion, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Layne Paulus, 18, of the 700 block of North Canal Street, LaGrange, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, to serve a sentence.
Stephany McCarty, 39, of the 1900 block of University Drive, Westville, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, by Shipshewana police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense.
Paula McIntosh, 36, of the 500 block of West Schoolhouse Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, by Wolcottville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Cresta Speicher, 45, of the 4700 block of East C.R. 025N, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:54 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession and paraphernalia. Speicher posted bond Saturday and was released.
Keri Miller, 21, of the 5100 block of South C.R. 675W, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Jilyan Snyder, 39, of the 7300 block of East S.R. 120, Howe, was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on charges of resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended with a prior suspension for that offense.
Carmen Mendez, 34, of the 22100 block of Farmwood Drive, Bristol, was arrested at 3:11 a.m. Tuesday by LaGrange town police on a warrant issued by authorities in Elkhart County.
Kenneth Bolen, 32, of the 5700 block of South C.R. 550E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:53 a.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement.
John Bradley, 36, of the 7200 block of West C.R. 685S, Topeka, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Thursday by Topeka police on a charge of domestic battery.
Alec Gorman, 29, of the 6300 block of East Division Road, Angola, was booked at 7 p.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of driving while suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.