LAGRANGE — If you ask anyone who grew up in or around here to name that one quintessential taste that is indeed LaGrange, odds are they’d tell you it’s a Foltz glazed doughnut.
For more than a half a century now – from office treats to the center of attention at informal coffee breaks, Foltz pastries have fed generations of residents.
Foltz bakery has been a fixture of downtown for a long time, and a bakery has been part of the LaGrange landscape for nearly 100 years. Foltz has built its reputations around its glazed doughnut, as well as its peanut coated diamond roll, the chocolate long john, and an apple fritter. All are LaGrange institutions.
The doughnuts start out as a large batch of dough mixed by Foltz bakery owner Steve McKowen. McKowen mixed the dough in a huge, industrial mixer. He makes hundreds of pounds of dough at one time. McKowen said he used the exact same recipe that been at the heart of the LaGrange bakery for some 70 years, the same recipe he used when he first started to work at Foltz while a high school student.
McKowen admits, back then, it was just a job. But he said the more he learned about baking, the more he liked it. Since then he’s earned the title Master Baker.
McKowen bought the bakery in 1994, opting to hang on to the Foltz name. He said he sees value in its heritage.
McKowen said the Foltz family bought into the Swihart bakery back in 1936, and two years later bought the business in full.
The back room of the bakery has changed little over the years. Many of the machines used to make various items are older than the owner. Once mixed, the doughnut dough is carefully pared down into small batches, weighed out on an old-fashioned scale.
McKowen and his crew arrive at the bakery when most people are still in bed. It’s one of the first businesses in town to turns on an “OPEN” sign, lighting up at 5:30 a.m. Despite the hour, sometimes there’s a line outside the bakery waiting to get in.
The large bowl of dough is rolled across the floor and then cut and weighed into small pieces. Dough destined to become a batch of doughnuts is rolled out and cut into the familiar doughnut shape by a large machine with an antique die. From there, they proof, head to the fryer and finally take a bath in a large bowl filled with glaze before heading to the storefront ready for sale.
