KENDALLVILLE — In under 15 minutes Tuesday night the Kendallville City Council approved the rezoning of three existing properties within the city and wrapped up its meeting.
All three properties were heard on third reading and approved with no discussion.
The council approved the rezoning of East Pointe Condominiums in the 1500 block of Krammerer Road from Planned Unit Development to R-3 Condominium district. The second also rezoned North Pointe Condominiums, in the 700 block of N. Riley Road from R-1 (one and two family district) to R-3 Condominium District. The last changes the property at 615 Professional Way from Planned Unit Development to 1B Local Commercial, Retail Sales District.
The only other piece of business on the agenda was the approval on second reading of the formation of a special account for the city’s American Rescue Plan funding. Cities and towns in Noble County and northeast Indiana will receive anywhere from $40,000 to $2.81 million, which must be used by the end of 2024.
Tuesday night’s meeting began with Mayor Suzanne Handshoe declaring April 30, 2021 as Arbor Day in the City of Kendallville. Her proclamation urged all citizens to celebrate Arbor Day, by supporting efforts to protect trees and wetlands. She urged all citizens to plant trees to promote well-being for future generations.
Included in Tuesday night’s council packet was the minutes from the April 12 Kendallville Park and Recreation Department meeting. During that meeting the park board agreed after a lengthy discussion to take over the responsibility of organizing the annual July 4th festivities.
For the past several years Kendallville Engineering Administrator Scott Derby has been heading up the organization of the festivities. The festivities normally include fireworks and a Patriotic Pops concert by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.
The board also heard a report from Diane Peachy, on behalf of the group looking to build a skatepark at Sunset Park. The next step in the process is obtaining a legal description of the land to be used for the project, which will then have to be rezoned.
In closing the meeting Mayor Handshoe reminded those in attendance that Saturday is the final large item pickup day for this spring by Noble County Disposal. This Saturday’s pickup will be for residents living south of the railroad tracks within the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.