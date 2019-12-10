TOPEKA — The Topeka Volunteer Fire Department honored several of its members at the department’s annual Christmas Banquet held Monday, Dec. 2, at Station 30 in Topeka.
Length of service awards were handed out to Nick Philley for his five years of service to the department. Stewart Bender, Gerald Hershberger, and Kenny Miller each received a 20 year award.
First Responder of the Year honors went to Mark Webster. Devon Bontrager was named the 2019 Red Haggard Fireman of the Year. This is the department’s top award, named in honor of Haggard who served more than 40 years on the department. Doris Haggard, Haggard’s widow, presented the award.
Officers for 2020 are Stewart Bender, Chief; Adam Lambright, Assistant Chief; Brian Miller, Captain; Devon Bontrager, Rescue Captain; Barry McDonald, Lieutenant; Pat Martin, Lieutenant; and Pete Kaufman, Safety Officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.