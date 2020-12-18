An Indiana commission tasked with investigating ways to boost teacher pay released its long-awaited report on Monday and local school leaders were underwhelmed, to put it lightly.
The biggest complaint — the state isn’t touching the issue of teacher evaluations and standardized testing and that’s not only one of the biggest turnoffs to both new and veteran teachers but also a big annual expenditure.
This week, the Indiana Teacher Compensation Commission released its 37 recommendations for both local school districts and state government to take in an effort to help boost pay for teachers across the state.
Indiana lags behind its neighbors in annual wages for both new and seasoned teachers and the state’s public education funding hasn’t kept pace with the rate of inflation. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed the commission to shine the light on the issue and create a list of possible solutions.
The commission recommended that districts raise the floor for new teacher wages to $40,000 and increase the overall average about $9,000 to $60,000 per year. In order to accomplish that, the commission recommended districts pass funding referendums, the state invest more in education and both state and local groups work to reduce health care and pension expenses for districts.
For local school leaders, however, the report didn’t offer anything groundbreaking beyond what schools are already trying to do and ignored — by design — some of the biggest lingering problems sapping teacher enthusiasm beyond pay.
“In a nutshell, most of the recommendations presented are strategies that we currently implement or accomplished previously,” East Noble Superintendent Ann Linson said. “For example, ENSC has a spousal carve out for health insurance which was implemented 15-plus years ago.”
Linson noted that about 12 years ago the state significantly hacked education funding — the Great Recession had overturned the Hoosier economy at the time — but Indiana never made up for those losses, it just set those funding levels as the new normal and then built from there, putting districts behind.
“That cut was a ‘reset’ to the education budget and we were never provided funds to return that $1.3 to our annual budget. In addition to the cuts made that year, we have continued to reduce positions, reduce expenses, improve efficiency, etc. all to save funding to support our staff,” Linson said.
Lakeland Superintendent Eva Merkel wasn’t impressed that the suggestions from the commission were more or less reminders of things districts already can or are doing, like passing funding referendums, reducing staff by attrition and seeking savings on expenses.
“I started watching the live presentation and thought ‘Seriously, that’s all you’ve got?” Merkel said.
The state needs to reinvest in education to catch up to where other states are funding, but the commission had its hands tied by trying to get there without addressing the elephants in the room — money spent on testing that has little value to teachers and administrators and the state diverting money away from public schools to follow students to charters and private schools.
“Understandable, there’s only so much money to split everywhere but we’re spending all this money on vouchers, we’re spending all this money on testing, you can’t tell there isn’t money that the state couldn’t reallocate to teachers, or at least meet us halfway. It was disappointing,” she said. “We do things like make tough decisions, and really proud of what we’ve done – trimming back and living within our means. ... But it’s all belt tightening, which isn’t wrong either. I understand the state saying you know what, tighten up your house and fix your own fixes, but they don’t help us out and give us a little bit more.”
Central Noble Superintendent Troy Gaff also echoed concerns about the money spent on testing and evaluations, noting that increasing teacher pay could help attract some new teachers but a small district like his doesn’t have a lot of loose change available to start with.
Central Noble used to be one of the lowest-paying districts in Indiana until recent years. Gaff said the district had made some progress on its own to help make starting pay for teachers competitive among the region.
But Central Noble, which has not seen enrollment growth and therefore not seen major funding growth, has been working on cost-saving measures like many other districts for years.
“We were one of the lowest-paying districts in the state up until two or three years ago. We increased our starting pay to $36,000 to $37,000,” Gaff said. “We’ve taken a look over the last few years at ways to reduce our overhead and costs to keep as much money going to the student as possible, and I’d say that’s a fair statement for most of the districts around here. But at a certain point it comes down to increased funding.
“We’re always battling using the maximum amount of money in our budget, so for a significant increase in average wages that would probably take a bigger commitment from our state or local government,” Gaff said.
West Noble Superintendent Galen Mast said his district is moving toward a $40,000 base salary already, although it’s nothing something the district can flip a switch on overnight, because the amount of money the district gets is limited by the state.
“We are tax supported and our ability to generate revenue is not the same as a business. We are capped on our funds. Therefore, we have to be smart about the dollars that flow through our books,” Mast said.
But like other school leaders, Mast pointed to testing as one big-dollar area that the state seems to want to do nothing about.
The state will need to invest hundreds of millions in education to help support districts, the commission found, and one area where a lot of educators feel money could be better spent is from those evaluations.
“To conduct all schools in Indiana costs close to $24 million per day. Testing on average in a school setting takes eight days. That’s nearly $200 million in state tax dollar revenue spent on schools on days when they are testing. Schools rarely utilize any data created by the state testing,” Mast said.
One spot of good news is that the statewide commission does suggest changes to the per-student funding formula, which is where schools get most of their funding for teachers and other operational expenses, and that the commission made pretty clear lawmakers are going to have to give education a bigger piece of the state budget pie if they actually want to fix the problem.
When lawmakers meet in January they’ll be working on a new two-year budget, so it will have to be seen if they prioritize education funding over other expenditures or if the Statehouse will continue the status quo.
Education is an investment that pays for itself in the long-run, Linson said.
“There is an old quote that reads: ‘If you think education is expensive, try ignorance.’ It is important to understand that investing in education provides an tremendous return on investment for our youth, communities, and state. Education is the foundation for our future and cutting corners compromises the value and quality of that education and future,” she said.
