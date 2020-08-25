Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Shelby A. Laubham, 26, of the 400 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. Laubham was held without bond.
Isaia S. Ruiz, 20, of the 500 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Ruiz was held on $1,000 bond.
Mason L. Stutzman, 26, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:53 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Level 5 felony; failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony; failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor; and a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Stutzman was held without bond.
Robert L. VanVactor, 23, of the 100 block of Short Street, Churubusco, was arrested at 12:33 a.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; and harassment, a Class B misdemeanor. VanVactor was held without bond.
Gregory J. Carter Jr., 37, of the 300 block of West Walnut Street, Albion, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Carter was held without bond.
Lucas D. Harper, 22, of the 500 block of South C.R. 1100E, Avilla, was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, Hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Joseph A. Hubbard, 22, of the 500 block of West Winona Avenue, Warsaw, was booked at 6:11 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Billy E. Irvin Jr., 51, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Irvin was held without bond.
Tony J. Jacobs, 36, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Jacobs was held without bond.
Chelsea J. Loffer, 29, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Hudson, was arrested at 2:02 a.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Loffer was held on $2,500 bond.
Mike E. Miller, 58, of the 2900 block of South C.R. 100E, Albion, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. Friday on warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor; and failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Miller was held on $3,500 bond.
Travis P. Mosley, 34, of the 1600 block of South C.R. 900E, LaGrange, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Cody W. Nelson, 29, of the 00 block of East Edgewater Drive South, Garrett, was arrested at 2:06 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Nelson was held on $2,500 bond.
John A. Brazzell, 40, of the 100 block of Gates Cove, Auburn, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Brazzell was held without bond.
Stanley G. Elson, 56, of the 4100 block of Leffler Road, Roseville, Ohio, was arrested at 5:59 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Elson was held without bond.
Richard J. Ginder, 53, of the 400 block of Haley Drive, Kendallville, was booked at 8:52 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Shelby Laubham, 26, of the 300 block of Mercer Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Laubham was held without bond.
Daniel B. Portmess, 41, of the 300 block of East Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 1:05 a.m. Sunday by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Portmess was held on $1,500 bond.
Wesley S. Richey, 45, of the 200 block of Crescent Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:56 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Richey was held on $2,500 bond.
Daniel L. Woenker, 67, of the 2200 block of Gilmore Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Woenker was held on $2,500 bond.
Morgin W. Zimmerman, 28, of the 200 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was booked at 9:58 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Dallas P. Hicks III, 32, of the 200 block of West Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:17 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on three warrants charging failure to appear for court on two Class A misdemeanor counts and one Class B misdemeanor count. Hicks was held on $750 bond.
Logan M. Lewis, 33, of the 400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant relating to a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Lewis was held on $4,500 bond.
David S. Sanders, 47, homeless, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Sanders was held without bond.
Dustin A. Yeager, 22, of the 300 block of Harriman Street, Rome City, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Sunday by Rome City police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Yeager was held without bond.
