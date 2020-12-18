SHIPSHEWANA – Mary Beth Hostetler, a senior at Westview Jr.-Sr. High School, has been named the recipient of the LaGrange County Community Foundation’s 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
Hostetler will receive a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the accredited public or private college or university in Indiana of her choice, along with an annual $900 stipend for books and required equipment.
Hostetler is the daughter of Douglas and Delores Hostetler of Topeka. Hostetler will graduate with academic honors and plans to pursue a career in the field of animal science at Huntington University. She hopes to work in the field of reproduction and genetics within the livestock industry. Her biggest dream is to start her own blood line and herd of Hereford cattle. She has a goal to give back to the community by either donating the meat to the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County or selling it at reduced rates based on financial need.
“It’s amazing to think I don’t have to worry about how to pay for college or about having a lot of debt after college,” Hostetler said after being named the 2021 Lilly Scholar. “It allows me to focus on my goal of obtaining my degree in animal science and returning to LaGrange County,” she added.
Her decision to pursue a career in animal science was inspired by her grandfather, Richard Hostetler.
“He developed in me a love for animals, and being involved in FFA & 4-H solidified my career choice,” Hostetler said.
Hostetler has been very involved in school activities, serving as a student aid and participating in band, choir, soccer, musicals, FFA and National Honor Society. In addition to her school involvement, she is involved in her community through 4-H, Bible Memory Ministries, Emma Church Worship Team, all the while helping on the family farm and working part-time at Yoder Department Store.
This year, 24 applicants participated in LaGrange County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship selection process. The foundation’s Lilly Scholarship Advisory Committee narrowed the field to five finalists based upon criteria that included scholastic profile, leadership, school activities, community service, work history, essays and interview performance.
The committee’s recommendations were forwarded to Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI), the statewide administrator of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program, for final review and selection of the recipient.
Other finalists included: Amelia Johnston of Prairie Heights High School; William Clark, Alexis Miller and Hallie Mast, all of Westview Jr.- Sr. High School. Each of the finalists will receive a $1,000 four-year renewable scholarship from the Lambright Leadership Scholarship Fund established by Kevin and Carrie Lambright in 2013.
Since 1998, a total of 40 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships, including Hostetler’s have been awarded in LaGrange County. The total amount awarded to local LaGrange County students through this opportunity exceeds $3 million. Lilly Endowment, Inc. has provided over $424M in grant support for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program since its inception in 1998.
The scholarships are a result of a statewide Lilly Endowment initiative whose primary purposes are to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, and nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
ICI is a nonprofit corporation that represents 30 regionally accredited degree granting, nonprofit, private colleges and universities in the state. ICI reports that there have been 4,912 scholarships awarded statewide since the beginning of the program.
The LaGrange County Community Foundation’s mission is to inspire and sustain generosity, leadership and service. Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation connects people to charitable causes and provides resources to nonprofits to make a lasting and sustainable impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.