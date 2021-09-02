KENDALLVILLE — The garden at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., is producing a bounty of fresh produce this year, and the center is ready to share.
Program directors Macy Burtch said people are welcome to pick the produce that is ready for themselves to use or to share with their neighbors. The garden is on the Sheridan Street side of the CLC property and has tomatoes, corn, zucchini and flowers for cutting. There are no set hours and no registration process to get produce. People may get produce when it’s convenient.
Burtch said the garden and the growing list of cooking classes offered at the CLC are ways to boost the use of the former school building.
“We get people and businesses in here all the time to use the facility, Burtch said. “We want to be a space where people can gather and learn.”
Burtch, who holds a university degree in nutrition, is leading the way with her monthly meal-prep-on-a-budget class. She is partnering with the Kendallville Public Library on a series of classes to help people learn how to budget for healthy meals for a week. Her next class, “Salad Jars,” is Sept 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
A similar class, “Easy Kids Meals,” is Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. for children ages 8 to 12.
“These are simple and safe meals for kids to make food for themselves at home, or if they are alone,” Burtch said.
The CLC is offering cultural cooking classes once a month to introduce new culinary experiences. A pad thai class on Sept. 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. will teach participants how to make the national dish of Thailand with chicken, peanuts, scrambled eggs and vegetables, especially bean sprouts.
Lou Ann Pillars will teach a dessert class Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. that will showcase that famous Greek dessert, baklava. The filo pastry is filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with honey.
“It’s a unique dessert that takes about the same time to make a pie, and everyone gets some to take home,” Burtch said. “And you get to learn a little about the Greek culture.”
Other classes on the schedule are:
Fine arts
Sept. 22-Oct 27: Doris Goins will teach a beginner’s quilting class from 6 to 8 p.m. to make a shaded nine-patch quilt. Participants will learn good techniques to use on their next project.
Sept. 26 and 27: Log Cabin Quilt class, 6 to 8 p.m. for two days.
Every Thursday: an open knitting class meets from 10 a.m. to noon in the community room.
Performing arts
The Noble County Community Concert Association presents a capella group, “Ball in the House,” on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m. in the CLC’s newly renovated auditorium. Tickets are $20 at the door for the general public.
Sept 20-Oct. 18: Adult guitar lessons, 5 p.m.
Sept. 7-Oct 5: Kids piano lessons, 5 p.m.
Health & Wellness
Wednesdays, Sept. 22 to Oct 13; Pickleball clinic, 7-9 p.m. Instructor Al Huth will introduce new players to the game.
Saturday, Sept. 11: Yoga on the Lawn, 8 .am. to 8:45 a.m., before the farmers market opens at noon. Sponsored by the YMCA.
