LIGONIER — A standing-room-only audience erupted in applause as the Ligonier City Council approved a resolution of support for Senate Bill 248 that would create a driving privileges card.
Council members approved the resolution without comment or further discussion at the beginning of Monday’s meeting.
La Voz Unida representatives of Plymouth and Ligonier’s Hispanic residents had packed the council room on Feb 27 to ask for the council’s support on SB 248.
The council’s action on the SB 248 resolution may be too late. The bill has stalled in the Indiana Senate, with no action since Feb. 13 when Sen. Kyle Walker was added as co-author.
Senate Bill 248 provides that an individual who is an Indiana resident and cannot provide proof of identity and lawful status in the United States may apply for a driving privilege card to obtain driving privileges. The bill sets forth the requirements to obtain a driving privilege card.
SB 248 provides that a driving privilege card may not be used as identification for any state or federal purpose other than to confer driving privileges. The card cannot be used for the purpose of voting, or to verify employment. The card holder must verify and continuously maintain insurance on any vehicle operated by the card holder. The card applicant is required to sign up for Selective Service.
The bill also prohibits the Bureau of Motor Vehicles from disclosing certain information unless a lawful court order or judicial warrant is presented.
Proponents of a driving privileges card, including the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, say that the law will decrease the number of arrests for operating a vehicle without ever having a license, and reduce hit-and-run accidents and uninsured drivers. Benefits to law enforcement include improved community relations, criminal investigations, traffic law enforcement and allocation of resources, according to the Indiana Chamber.
The council then dealt with a brewing controversy over replacing the 1894 field stone fountain in what is known as Wood’s Triangle, a Cavin Street park at the south entrance to downtown Ligonier. The fountain shares the tiny park with Ligonier’s landmark, four-faced, cast iron clock.
The council had received a quote for a granite fountain from Countryscapes at Fashion Farm. Council members flirted with tabling the fountain issue until the next meeting.
That is, until a price increase reared its head.
Council member Matt Kruger, who is an employee of Countryscapes at Fashion Farm, said the quote was holding at 2022 prices, but the quote couldn’t be held for much longer before a major price increase. Kruger said he would abstain from voting on the fountain issue due to a conflict of interest.
The looming price increase propelled the council to get away from the table.
Council members accepted the Countryscapes quote for a new granite fountain, and will explore options for reconstructing the 1894 field stone fountain in Woodlawn Park. Details will need to be worked out.
When word got out about replacing the historic foundation, some Ligonier residents, including council member Chris Fought, thought the fountain should be repaired as a significant piece of Ligonier history.
Fought shared the history of Harrison Wood, an early pioneer of Noble County and the founder of Cromwell. Harrison’s home at Main and Wood streets is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Fought said he was firmly in the preservation camp until he learned the full story on the condition of the foundation.
“It had many Band-Aid fixes in the past,” Fought said. “One quote from a mason to rebuild the foundation was $125,000, with no guarantee.”
Earle Franklin, Ligonier’s building inspector, historian and candidate for mayor, said he had consulted with two stone masons on what repairs might be possible on the field stone fountain. He said the fountain could be moved to Woodlawn Park on the city’s northwest side.
“It wouldn’t look the same and it would look terrible, “Franklin said. “The one mason would take photos, remove the moss, powerwash it and rebuild it with new materials.”
Fought agreed the 1894 fountain could be rebuilt in Woodlawn Park and a new granite fountain could be purchased for Wood’s Triangle.
Council president Ken Schuman said he did not want to “deface” the historic fountain, but thought Woodlawn Park would be the perfect place for the rebuilt field stone fountain.
Schuman said he wanted to “tweak” the design for the new granite fountain in Wood Triangle Park.
