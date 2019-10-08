KENDALLVILLE — It’s been a few years, but the Kendallville Police Department is again looking to add a K-9 officer to its patrol roster.
Police Chief Rob Wiley said the department is working with the Allen County Sheriff Department to try to locate and match a new K-9 with a handler for the department. Wiley said the department is looking to get a dog that would be used specifically for drug sniffing and tracking.
Kendallville does have one dog on the force, but the K-9 is with East Noble School Resource Officer Sgt. John Dixon and works solely in the schools. The new dog, if obtained, would be working the street with a city patrolman.
It’s been a few years since Kendallville had a patrol dog. The last K-9 handler was Officer Matt Haber, who left the department a few years ago. At the time, there was no one in the department with an interest or the appropriate experience on the force to take on another dog, Wiley said.
That situation has changed, the chief said.
“We have multiple officers who are interested and I think are qualified to do that,” Wiley said.
Money for the new K-9 could come from a grant as well as the department’s 2020 budget. The dog probably wouldn’t be ready until early next year, Wiley said.
Training should be a little quicker since the city only wants a drug and tracking dog. Aggression dogs — those trained to bite and subdue suspects — require more significant training with a handler.
“We’ll get you more specific on the dog and the cost of them,” Wiley told the Board of Works and Public Safety Tuesday morning.
In other business Tuesday, the board of works:
• Approved a street closures on Main Street between Mitchell and Rush streets for the annual Trick or Treat on Main Street event on Oct. 26. The event will run from 10-11 a.m.
• Approved $5,586.67 for the Kendallville Fire Department to order parts to repair Engine 13.
• Approved a total of $92,845.50 to order three new police sport-utility vehicles. The department is ordering two Ford Explorers from Max Platt Ford each at a cost of $32,174.25 and one Dodge Durango from Shepherd’s Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep in Auburn for $28,497.
Wiley said the department will be trying out the Durango to see how it performs in the field as well as how maintenance will work, since officers will need to take it to Shepherd’s in Auburn for servicing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.