KENDALLVILLE — Three women have joined the board of trustees for the Kendallville Public Library. Jeni Ekovich, Anne Tipple and Beth Friskney were introduced Tuesday night as they attended their first meeting.
They replace Ray Scott, Jo Drudge and Don Ramsey, who have concluded their terms on the board.
New and returning board members were given a brief review of the financial reports they’ll be seeing during their time on the board. Budget categories include personnel and benefits, supplies, services, and capital needs such as books, materials and property.
Director Kate Mullins told the board that libraries in Kendallville and Rome City are in the seventh and final phase of resuming normal operations with precautions in place since the pandemic began in early March. Mullins said the staff is doing extra cleaning and she expects some programs to resume in August.
Mullins asked the board to give feedback for such issues as social distancing, masks and face shields, or how to manage students who come to the library for e-learning.
In new business, the board approved a permanent change to library hours for Friday nights. The libraries will close at 5 p.m.
Mullins said the libraries closed at 6 p.m. on Fridays before the pandemic struck this spring, but didn’t have many users between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Closing went to 5 p.m. during the shutdown weeks, where it has remained.
