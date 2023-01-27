KENDALLVILLE — Jenna Anderson, coordinator for the Early Childhood Coalition of Noble and LaGrange counties, took her advocacy message for quality, affordable child care to the Indiana Statehouse Monday. She testified in a hearing before the Indiana Senate’s Family and Children Committee, advocating for Senate Bill 368.
Bill Konyha of the Northeast Indiana Regional Chamber and Allie Sutherland, coordinator of the Northeast Indiana Regional Early Childhood Coalition also testified.
The bill, authored by state Sen. Stacey Donato, R-Logansport, would establish cost-sharing childcare program between parents, employers and state government in 11 counties in northeast Indiana if it passes.
Amendments are expected for the bill before it receives a second committee hearing in the state senate.
The pilot program would expire June 30, 2027, for the counties of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley.
The bill also creates the Early Childhood Care and Education Fund. SB 368 would earmark $11.5 million for the fund for each year of the pilot cost-share program. Parents, participating employers and the state each pay 1/3 of the cost of child care and education.
Children eligible to be served by the pilot program must be age 7 or younger; an Indiana resident; receiving quality early education services from a qualified provider; and has a parent or guardian working for the participating employer.
Noble County’s tri-share child care program is already on the launching pad, Anderson told legislators.
“For me, it was about understanding how it will help families and children,” Anderson said. “SB 368 will add employees to the workforce as parents get back into the workforce. It will improve the economy and get more kids in quality child care.”
The Noble County tri-share program has one difference from the regional tri-share program being proposed in SB 368. Anderson said the Noble County program addresses affordability and access issues. Every child care provider in Noble County has a wait list of dozens of children.
Anderson said northeast Indiana was chosen for the pilot program because its early childhood coalitions are already organized and collaborating.
Connections between employers, parents and child care providers are already being built.
Anderson said the state senators asked questions, including why northeast Indiana was a good fit for the pilot program.
“The data from a handpicked county is not as valuable as data from a region,” she said.
Anderson had never testified at a legislative hearing before. Sher said anyone may apply on line to speak about a bill, but notice of being chosen is short. She learned Saturday that she was picked to speak on Monday.
“We were able to arrive, then give the reasons why we do what we do,” she said. “Our reasons are valid.”
She and others will provide supporting documents to the senators, then amendments will be considered before a second reading. The bill will then go to the Appropriations Committee to assign funding.
Anderson said she expects to return to the statehouse when the amended bill is heard. She feels positive about her legislative experience.
“I felt very supported there,” she said. “I appreciated the senators’ questions and insights.”
