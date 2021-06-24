ALBION — The town of Albion’s street department superintendent has been tapped to serve as the community’s interim town manager.
Corey Miller, 39, will take over interim duties as town manager beginning July 1.
The Albion Town Council made the appointment during a special meeting Tuesday. The council had originally cancelled the Tuesday meeting because three council members could not attend, but called the special meeting to fill the vacancy.
Miller is going to have some help.
“We are going to have some of our key employees covering the (extra) work load,” Council president Vicki Jellison said.
“It’s going to take a few of us to fill in… until we get someone else in here,” Miller said Wednesday morning. “I’m doing it for the betterment of the town.”
Miller was hired by the council in January 2020 as the street superintendent, replacing Brian Stimpson.
While many of the town manager duties will be done by various department heads, there are several tasks that by town ordinance can only be done by a town manager, according to town attorney Steve Clouse, necessitating the naming of an interim town manager.
Meeting in special session June 8, the Avilla Town Council unanimously voted to hire current Albion Town Manager Tena Woenker as its new town manager.
Woenker will be replacing Bill Ley who is retiring. Woenker’s first day will be July 6.
Woenker had served as the town manager for Waterloo from March 2014 through December 2019 when she took the Albion job vacated by Stefen Wynn, who left for a similar position in Florida.
The Albion Town Council, which met in regular session June 8, accepted Woenker’s resignation and set an executive session for June 14 to begin its search for a new town manager and to discuss what to do in the interim. Woenker’s last day in Albion will be June 30.
On Tuesday, Councilman Darold Smolinske motioned to name Miller to the post. Councilwoman Chris Magnuson provided the second, and Council members Jellison and John Morr also voted in favor.
Councilman Don Shultz was on vacation and unable to attend the meeting remotely.
Woenker reported to the council Tuesday that no one currently employed by the town had applied for the town manager’s job. She said she would begin the process of advertising for a new town manager locally, and would get pricing for various national job posting web sites.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Jellison addressed a citizen who had contacted the town about the closure of North Ridge Village Rehabilitation Center, which was announced the week before. The parent company of North Ridge Village, Chosen Healthcare, said it would be closing the doors at its Albion facility within the next couple of months.
“There is nothing we can do,” Jeillson said. “We would certainly work with anyone who is interested” in using the building.
