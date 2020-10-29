Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Gregory A. Bender, 58, of the 500 block of North Riley Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Bender was held on $2,500 bond.
Taryn A. Herron, 34, of the 8200 block of North C.R. 550E, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:25 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of battery-simple assault. No bond information provided.
Ronald L. Jones, 53, of the 7100 block of North Alley Street, Wawaika, was arrested at 11:05 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Jones was held on $2,500 bond.
Terri L. Price, 56, of the 500 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:07 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Scott J. Rigsby, 50, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:53 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Patrick W. Agerton, 24, of the 12500 block of Bay Height Boulevard, Grabill, was arrested at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Agerton was held on $1,000 bond.
Jacob W. Alt, 21, of the 200 block of Sargent Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant relating to a court order. No further charging information provided. Alt was held without bond.
Cole M. Hankins, 38, of the 800 block of Harbor Court, Rome City, was arrested at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court and on a court order for which no charging information was provided. Hankins was held without bond.
Angelia G. Kramer, 46, of the 400 block of East U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Kramer was held on $2,500 bond.
Dena L. Kreger, 41, of the 3200 block of East C.R. 415N, Albion, was arrested at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant relating to a court order. No charging information provided. Kreger was held without bond.
Anthony W. McCoy, 53, of the 300 block of East Rush Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging two counts of failure to appear for court. McCoy was held without bond.
Joshua A. Paxson, 39, of the 400 block of Acorn Drive, Warsaw, was arrested at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Paxson was held without bond.
Vicki D. Smart, 46, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
David F. Stottler, 50, of the 3400 block of North C.R. 700E, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Stottler was held without bond.
Xavier S. Warren, 23, of the 600 block of North Fifth Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Warren was held on $3,500 bond.
