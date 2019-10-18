4 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Jessica L. Davis, 34, of the 3000 block of East S.R. 8, Albion, was arrested at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor. Davis posted $3,500 bond and was released Wednesday.
Cameron K. Green, 28, of the 7200 block of East C.R. 100N, Avilla, was arrested at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony. Green was held on $4,500 bond.
Billy J. Ritchie, 40, of the 700 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Ritchie was held on $3,500 bond.
Gary R. Wiles, 32, of Topeka, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Wiles was held on $4,500 bond.
