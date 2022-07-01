Until Thursday midnight, a resident had been required to apply to their local police department or sheriff’s office for a permit to carry a concealed handgun.
Today, all that changed.
And police aren’t that happy about it.
A new law passed by the Indiana General Assembly did away with the permit process, allowing all adults in the state to carry a handgun. The new law became effective today, July 1.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber and Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer could have done without the change.
“I liked the permitting,” Weber said. “It was working fine the way it was. I thought it was a good vetting process.”
Local police have a good idea who in their community might not qualify to carry a concealed handgun because of mental health issues because they have dealt with those people in the past.
If a person who was known to be violent or has mental health issue applied, the local departments could reject the permit.
“Local departments know their people,” Shearer said. “It was a state permit, but it was approved locally.”
The permitting process also was logged into a statewide database.
If an officer pulled over a car, dispatchers could tell them that the owner of the vehicle had a concealed carry permit. Knowing that was important to officers making their approach — even though that person could legally have a concealed weapon.
“It’s another tool that officers don’t have,” Shearer said. “It’s scary. It’s about the front-line officer that is out there.”
Weber said he wasn’t so concerned about that aspect. From his time as a young trooper to his becoming a supervisor with the Indiana State Police to his job as Noble County’s sheriff, Weber has always approached a vehicle with the thought that the person might be armed — legally or not.
“There’s a weapon in the vehicle,” he said of his approach to every traffic stop.
Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole said the new law will lead to police encountering more and more people with firearms.
“I feel we’ll see more (guns),” Cole said. “It doesn’t change our stance on things.”
While a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, Weber said he is wary of people having guns and not being trained how to use them safely.
He also issued advice for people who are legally carrying a firearm if they have an encounter — even if routine — with a police officer.
• He encouraged those citizens to tell the officer immediately if they are carrying a gun
• If you’re in your car and you have a gun with you, don’t bring it out as the officer approaches. “Leave the weapon where it is,” Weber said.
Someone just trying to show the officer they have a gun could be interpreted as a hostile move by an officer. To a police officer, the process of “showing the officer you have a gun” is the same kind of movement that could lead to the officer being shot at.
• “Keep your hands on the steering wheel or your hands visible at all times,” Weber said.
• Avoid sudden movements.
Weber also encouraged citizens to avoid an open carry approach, such as carrying a handgun that is readily visible in a holster on their hip.
“I’d rather have them carry concealed,” Weber said. “That way it doesn’t scare people. It’s an intimidation factor. It makes you leery.”
Weber and Shearer pointed out that someone wanting to do harm in public would first target the person they see with a gun visible, another reason to avoid open carrying.
But there most likely will be more people in public places who are carrying firearms — open carry or concealed.
That includes businesses, unless they have designated themselves gun-free zones.
An earlier bill passed into law in Indiana allows employees the right to store their firearms in their locked vehicles in business-owned parking areas, even if they are forbidden from bringing them in to work.
“The Indiana Chamber strongly opposed legislation that was enacted that overrode the ability of businesses to determine what occurs on their property with respect to guns in the workplace,” Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “We were successful for several years in halting this legislation, but ultimately a bill passed that would permit individuals to bring a gun to an employer’s parking lot, but it must remain locked in their car and not actually enter the place of work or the job site.
“The recent legislation enacted by the General Assembly allowing most adults to carry handguns in public without a permit or license does not change the prior ‘guns at work’ law limiting an individual’s right to bring a gun to work only in their locked car in the parking lot. We will oppose any proposed expansion to that law.”
On another note, Weber said the most recent legislation will have a negative effect on his department’s budget. Until now, Weber had used his portion of gun permit fees collected to purchase ammunition for his department.
He will have to find another funding source for that, he said.
