KENDALLVILLE — A tour of the Community Learning Center in Kendallville led by Tom Leedy and Julia Tipton highlighted the finished renovations and the ongoing improvements as the building becomes a center for collaboration in northeast Indiana.
Tuesday’s tour was held after a brief meeting by the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority, which was held at the center. The Community Learning Center is one of the 28 projects on the authority’s Road to One Million projects initiative.
Leedy, president of The Dekko Foundation, and Tipton, executive director of the Community Learning Center, led the tour, which highlighted portions of the 1915, 1938 and 1983 expansions of what used to be Kendallville High School and later East Noble Middle School.
“We are very proud of the facility,” Tipton said. “We have a lot of collaborative space available for the community.”
Currently all of the offices in the building are spoken for except for one, with a couple of new nonprofits coming on board yet this year.
“We are currently talking about not having enough space,” said Leedy.
Before starting the tour, Leedy highlighted how the project came to be, from talks of tearing the building down to a center for collaboration within the community.
After East Noble rejected a proposal from an Indianapolis nonprofit to turn the building into senior citizen housing with a first-floor learning center, the community group worked with the East Noble School Board to convince them to give away the building and turn the entire three-floor facility into a local learning center instead of tearing it down
Leedy and other community volunteers began discussion on renovations to the property two years ago and work began on the project in March 2019.
Leedy said the center is about collaboration around programming to allow individuals to become more self sufficient and have a better life.
During Tuesday’s meeting the RDA approved a $183,000 disbursement to the Community Learning Center, which went toward ongoing renovations to the auditorium.
The auditorium is complete and has already hosted one event, a TC Dance recital, earlier this spring. The event was held in sections to assure everyone’s safety during COVID-19.
Tipton said the event went well.
Renovations still on tap at the center include Phase II, which incorporates the 1915 section of the school. Currently the 1915 section is being utilized by Optum Health for COVID-19 testing. That is the only thing currently going on in that portion of the building, which is separated from the rest of the building.
Phase II will focus on workforce development initiatives. The 1915 section will also include fine arts rooms to be utilized by the community.
After the tour, members of the board commented on the progress that was made on the building in a little over a year.
Tipton said the majority of the work was completed by local contractors.
Jeff Turner, a member of the authority, said it is local people that make all of the projects possible.
Noble County has two other projects which have received funding from the authority. Strawberry Valley Cultural Trail, in Ligonier received $248,920 and Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Center received $392,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.