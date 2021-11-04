HOWE — A traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County Wednesday resulted in officers seizing a huge 259 pounds of marijuana from two Oregon people.
Just after noon on Wednesday, Indiana State Police Toll Road Trooper Nikolos Anderson stopped a black 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck for a moving violation as it traveled eastbound in a construction zone near mile marker 120 on the Indiana Toll Road. The exist is about 1 mile west of the Howe/LaGrange exit.
During the traffic stop, a free-air sniff was conducted by a K-9 unit with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office. A search of the Chevrolet was conducted after a positive alert by the K-9 that resulted in the discovery of approximately 259 pounds of suspected marijuana.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Carlos Silva Rivas, 28, and the passenger, Margarito Alvarez, 41, both of White City, Ore., were both arrested for dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana. Rivas and Alvarez were both transported to the LaGrange County Jail.
In Indiana, the most serious marijuana charge is a Level 5 felony for dealing amounts totaling more than 10 pounds of the drug. Level 5 felonies carry potential penalties of one to six years in prison.
