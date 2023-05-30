Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Justice M. Allman, 27, of the 1400 block of West North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:54 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Allman was held without bond.
Nathanael D. Collins, 40, of the 1000 block of Shawna Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Collins was held without bond.
Robert L. Collins, 67, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 11:22 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Collins was held on $2,500 bond.
Anthony J. Tubicsak, 43, of the 100 block of C.R. 22, Kendallville was arrested at 7:53 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor; and invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Tubicsak was held without bond.
Chantel H. Baker, 33, of the 600 block of West South Street, Albion, was arrested at 11:16 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of interfering with law enforcement-defendant uses a vehicle, a Level 5 felony; interfering with law enforcement-defendant use a vehicles, a Level 6 felony; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Baker was held without bond.
Michael Blunk, 28, of the 11600 block of South S.R. 37, Findlay, Ohio, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08%-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Blunk was released on his own recognizance.
Guadalope Diaz-Perez, 38, of the 6300 block of South Karlov Avenue, Chicago, was arrested at 12:58 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Diaz-Perez was held without bond.
Gregory D. Rauh, 45, of the 4500 block of East C.R. 100N, Albion, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on two counts charging interfering with public safety, a Class A misdemeanor; and a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Rauh was held without bond.
Alexis Rivera, of the 300 block of Park Street, Ligonier, was booked at 12:41 p.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Ricardo Cardenas-Rodriguez, 23, no address provided, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Cardenas-Rodriguez was held without bond.
Jeffery L. Davis, 57, of the 1700 block of U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony. Davis was held without bond.
Melissa K. Kester, 39, of the 300 block of Knoll Creek Drive, Waterloo, was arrested at 7:32 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia. Kester was held on $2,500 bond.
Bronson L. Rowe, 41, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Rowe was held without bond.
Elon R. Rowe, 38, of the 2800 block of South U.S. 33, Albion, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Rowe was held without bond.
Joey R. Sumner, 36, of the 1700 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:33 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery with prior, unrelated convictions, a Level 6 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony. Sumner was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.