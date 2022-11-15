ALBION — A LaOtto man who owned a dog that severely injured a young child in March pleaded guilty Monday in Noble Circuit Court to two felonies and a misdemeanor.
Joseph A. Loy, 34, of LaOtto, pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent, a Level 3 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and harboring a non-immunized dog, a Class B misdemeanor.
Sentencing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 9.
According to terms of a plea agreement reached with the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Loy can be sentenced to no more than 11 years in prison.
A Level 3 felony carries a sentencing range of 3-16 years in prison, with the standard sentence being 9 years.
Loy was arrested at 10:08 a.m. March 14 by Noble County police on a warrant.
The German shepherd/pitbull/Labrador mix Loki had bitten three children under the age of 9, its owner allegedly admitted to police, between Dec. 9, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022.
On March 1, that same dog bit a 4-year-old girl in the face in their LaOtto home. The bite was so severe, the girl’s teeth were visible in the hole in her cheek. She had to be rushed to Parkview Regional Medical Center for emergency surgery.
During the fact-find portion of Monday’s change-of-plea hearing, Loy admitted that he had allowed the 4-year-old and a 2-year-old to be in the presence of a dog with a history of biting children. He also admitted that the attack on the 4-year-old girl caused severe pain.
Loy is the 4-year-old girl’s stepfather.
The dog was euthanized after being quarantined for 10 days to ensure it did not have rabies, the Humane Society of Noble County said.
During a pre-trial conference on Sept. 19, Loy requested a change-of-plea hearing.
According to court documents filed in the case, Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Johnny Richie was called to investigate a dog bite on March 1 at a mobile home in the 11600 block of East C.R. 400S, LaOtto.
By the time Richie arrived, the EMS was preparing to transport the 4-year-old girl. When Richie entered the residence, the dog was still running loose in the home and that a 2-year-old girl was also present, according to the affidavit for probable cause filed in the case.
Loy was the sole caregiver when the incident occurred. He allegedly told police he had been laying in bed with the 4-year-old and 2-year-old and fell asleep after the children fell asleep at some point around 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. He awoke when the 4-year-old started screaming.
The child’s mother was working at the time of the incident.
Loy allegedly told police that “Loki” had bitten him in the past, and that the dog had never been immunized. When police asked why the dog had not received its shots, Loy said he could not afford it.
Loy allegedly told police that this was Loki’s fourth biting incident involving a child. Those incidents were:
• on or about Dec. 9, 2021, an 8-year-old girl was bitten;
• on Dec. 12, 2021, the same 4-year-old girl injured March 1 was bitten in the face;
• On Jan. 3, a 1-year-old was bitten in the lip.
According to the affidavit for probable cause, when the humane society arrived to pick up the dog for its 10-day quarantine on March 1, “Loy went into the home where Loki was located and released Loki without any form of restraint or control over the animal.”
The 2-year-old girl was in the home at the time.
All three previous bites required treatment at a hospital, police said. As required by law, the Noble County Health Department was notified after each occurrence.
Law enforcement is not required to be notified. A dog bite, in and of itself, is not a criminal matter, police said.
