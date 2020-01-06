INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Child Services identified two child deaths in Noble County in 2018 related to abuse or neglect.
In its document released on Dec. 31, 2019, DCS recorded 65 child deaths in calendar year 2018, with 22 cases being from abuse and the other 43 related to neglect.
"The Indiana Department of Child Services believes the release of data surrounding these incidents helps to shine a light on the needs of our communities," the report introduction states. "Through analysis of the report, DCS identifies common risks for abuse- and/or neglect-related fatalities. This information aids in the development of prevention, educational and service programs. The data is also used to evaluate, review and modify DCS policy, practice and procedure when warranted."
In 2018, DCS was called to investigate 242 child fatalities, of which is classified 65 as a result of abuse or neglect. Of those 65 deaths, 52 of the children were 3 years old or younger.
Of the fatalities, 40% were accidental, 46% were homicide, 11% could not be determined and the remaining 3% were due to suicide or natural causes.
Abusive head trauma, drowning and poisoning/acute intoxication were the top three causes of death, accounting for about half of the cases.
Noble County was documented as having one death related to abuse and one related to neglect in 2018. No child deaths due to abuse or neglect were recorded for LaGrange, DeKalb or Steuben counties.
The report includes short summaries of each death and, although it does not identify the children or the locations where the deaths happened, the descriptions cross-checked against News Sun media reports from 2018 indicate DCS documented the beating death of a 2-year-old girl in Albion and a farm accident that killed a 4-year-old girl in the Wawaka area.
The abuse case referenced was a blunt-force trauma death in which Trevor Wert, then-42, inflicted fatal injuries on 2-year-old Railee Ewing on Nov. 1, 2018.
"A 2-year-old child died from blunt-force trauma. The child had never been removed from the home by DCS. The child was found, deceased, at the babysitter’s home by the child’s mother when she returned from work. The mother immediately put the child in her vehicle, called 911 and was met by EMS on the way to the hospital. The child was taken to the hospital and found to be covered in bruises, with swelling to the face and an injury to one ear. The babysitter said the child had gotten up, slipped and hit her head on the bathtub. During the week prior to the child’s death, the child returned home from the babysitter’s home on two occasions with bruising and black eyes. The babysitter gave questionable stories regarding the injuries. The child began telling her mother she was afraid to go to the babysitter’s home. The babysitter was charged as a result of this fatality. DCS substantiated the allegations against the babysitter and the mother," the DCS report states.
Wert was arrested and charged with murder and child molesting. He later pleaded guilty to murder in exchange for the molesting charge being dismissed and avoiding the possibility of the death penalty.
On New Year's Eve 2018, Wert was sentenced to 65 years in prison on his murder conviction.
As for the case documented as neglect, 4-year-old Alivea Kurtz died July 30 after an accident on a farm when she fell out of the bucket of a skid loader she was riding in and then was struck by the vehicle.
"A 4-year-old child died from multiple internal injuries. The child had never been removed from the home by DCS. The child was with her grandmother and two siblings the day of the fatality. The grandmother was driving a skid loader, with the children in the bucket, which she commonly did. When the grandmother hit a bump, one child fell out of the bucket without the grandmother knowing, and the grandmother continued forward, accidentally running over the child. As of the writing of this report, no criminal charges have been filed as a result of this fatality. DCS substantiated the allegations against the grandmother."
The grandmother who was driving the skid loader did not face criminal charges in the accident case.
