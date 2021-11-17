KENDALLVILLE — A new business owner has offered a place for home-based artists and artisans to band together to open a store at 134 S. Main St. called “Arkham City Oddities.”
Owner Samantha “Sam” Phipps said her store offers unique merchandise, not the same as anywhere else, and provides a space for her own business, a tattoo studio. She rents booth space to other artists and artisans.
“I wanted a private studio but also wanted a shop space,” Phipps said. “I wanted to do something different that Kendallville hasn’t had.”
“Arkham City” is a reference to “Batman: Arkham City,” a 2011 action-adventure game developed by Rocksteady Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Based on the DC Comics superhero Batman, it is the sequel to the 2009 video game “Batman: Arkham Asylum” and the second installment in the Batman: Arkham series.
Phipps chose the downtown location because she believes it offers the best attention and marketing for the store.
“I looked at other locations, in other cities and towns, but I’m a Kendallville resident,” Phipps said. “And I love the historical building. I’m attracted to the heart of Main Street.”
The current artists and artisans occupy booths at the front of the building, facing Main Street. Phipps is working on remodeling the back half of the building to add an arcade and more booths. Fantasy jewelry and custom-made steampunk fashions and jewelry are coming soon to the store.
Henna Moon offers handmade jewelry and temporary tattoos and stamps made with henna and jajua. Berndt’s Comics & Collectibles offers toys and figurines related to comic-book and science-fiction characters. Divine Market is a spiritual shop, offering books, altar sets, herbs and décor items. Little Boutique offers custom clothing. Phipps’ studio, Tattoos by Sami, is at the back of the current space.
Phipps opened the store in May and said that the store’s merchandise will appeal to customers of all ages.
“Each shop has its own clientele to bring in,” she said. “The Oddities shop has a variety of everything.”
The mini mall plans to offer holiday promotions in the coming weeks that include Christmas gift boxes, discounts on some merchandise and grab bags.
