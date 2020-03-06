5 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Five people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Austin K. Cox, 23, of the 9900 block of East C.R. 1000N, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Cox was held without bond.
Christopher R. Nelson, 44, of the 900 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Nelson was held on $2,500 bond.
Stephanie L. Nickles, 28, of the 100 block of West C.R. 1050N, Rome City, was booked at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a violation of drug court, a Level 6 felony.
Hillary J. Scare, 33, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jason A. Weber, 45, of the 2400 block of South Old S.R. 3, LaOtto, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on two probation violations. Weber was held without bond.
