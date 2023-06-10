ALBION — Smooth sailing.
Or more specifically, smooth driving.
The Noble County Highway Department gave a sneak peak of its 2023 Road Evaluation Report to the Noble County Council Monday. And although the report won’t become official until formerly accepted by the Noble County Commissioners, the county’s fiscal body had to be pleased.
Noble County’s overall average grade — according to a state-approved evaluation methodology — improved from 6.75 last year to a 6.81 this year.
Every spring Noble County Highway Department Superintendent Richard Rogers drives every one of the 812 miles of roadway maintained by the county.
That total does not include municipal roadways or state highways.
Rogers grades the roads on a 1-10 PACER scale. PACER is a state-accepted surface evaluation tool.
Roads graded with a “1” are in severe distress with extensive loss of surface integrity. A rating of “10” is reserved for new roads.
According to the report,
According to the PACER scale, a road rated as a “6” is considered to be in good condition, showing signs of aging but with a strong structural condition.
The report presented by Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith revealed that 87.7% of the county’s roads are rated a “6” or higher.
A total of 24.11 miles were graded at a “5,” which is defined by PACER as being showing surface aging, sound structural condition, in need of minor patching or wedging or surface seal or HMA overlay.
Another 1.8 miles rated as a four, which signifies significant aging and being in need of strengthening as well as surface sealing or overlay work.
None of Noble County’s paved roads graded at a “3” or lower.
Nearly half of the county’s mileage — 45% — graded at a “7.”
Gravel roads are graded at a “0” scale and constitute 9.1% of Noble County’s roadway inventory.
Smith also included cost estimates of funds required for certain improvement benchmarks:
• To increase the overall road ratings from 6.81 to 7.0 or better would require $6.974 million.
• To repair all roads rated “5” or less would require $1.04 million.
While getting roads up to snuff requires a large financial outlay, it is cheaper to maintain a good road than to have to repair a one that is rated lower.
For example, maintenance on a road that is rated a “7” would cost anywhere from $1,832 per mile to $11,500 per mile.
For a road that is a “6,” costs jump from a minimum of $10,000 per mile to a maximum of $26,500.
A road that is rated “5,” maintenance costs rage from $35,000-$45,000 per mile.
Traditional reconstruction, the most extensive of repairs, is also the most expensive at an estimated cost of $250,000 per mile.
