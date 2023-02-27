KENDALLVILLE — You can tell State Sen. Sue Glick has done this a time or two before.
On Saturday at Noble County's legislative town hall at the Community Learning Center, Glick took a pointed question on Indiana's near-total abortion ban from an attendee, who was incensed that the bill didn't go far enough to ban all abortions.
S.B. 1, which Glick authored and was passed during a special summer session last year, bans most abortions but left intact exceptions for instances where the mother's life is threatened as well as exceptions for victims or rape or incest.
The bill, admittedly was not popular with either side of the abortion debate, as abortion rights supporters decried the rollback in access while anti-abortion groups were displeased that it didn't go far enough.
Glick offered a pragmatic defense of her bill, which is currently tied up in the court system challenging its constitutionality.
"Without S.B. 1 the previous year there were 8,400 babies aborted in Indiana. With S.B. 1, if it was implemented, we would have less than 400," Glick said. "That's not a total victory, I agree, but it's a whole lot better than what we had before.
"There was no way an absolute ban was going to pass the General Assembly," Glick said.
Hardliners did attempt it, although an amendment removing exceptions was narrowly defeated on the floor of the Senate — Glick voted against it — and a similar attempt was turned back by a much wider margin in the House. Reps. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, and Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, both voted in favor of the total ban amendment in the House.
"We're not done, but it's a good start. We have to get it through the courts and get a favorable opinion out of the court system," Glick said.
Glick also noted that even though abortions technically remain legal in Indiana at the moment while the new lay is stayed by the courts, Indiana clinics are not conducting abortions but instead referring patients out of state, most often to Michigan.
The attendee made a claim that one clinic in Indianapolis is still conducting 60 abortions per day, although the number cited appears bogus.
At 60 abortions per day, that would total 21,900 abortions per year, or 15,660 if weekends are deducted.
According to the 2021 terminated pregnancy report from the Indiana Department of Health, Indiana had only 8,414 abortions conducted at seven operating clinics in the state.
Indiana's abortion numbers have been in long-range decline, with the highest annual total available online via the IDOH being back in 2000 when 12,272 pregnancies were terminated.
