KENDALLVILLE — A long time ago, Inspiration Ministries’ Andrew Foster was told that about 10% of Hoosiers struggled with addiction, while about 10% of that 10% could benefit from inpatient treatment options.
Those numbers sounded conservative at first, but when he started crunching the math in his home in DeKalb County, he realized 10% of the population was 4,500 people, meaning 450 could use a bed for an in-house program.
And what did the county have at the time? Thirty maybe?
Since then, Inspiration Ministries has been working tirelessly to grow capacity for addiction treatment and now is going after a $1.1 million grant to try to boost its Kendallville offerings.
Inspiration Ministries already offers three facilities with Kendallville addresses. First, it has its recovery house at 116 C.R. 22, which offers 24 beds for its faith-based 12-step recovery program. The nonprofit also runs its Celebrate Recovery program at the former Christian community center building downtown on Main Street, as well as the new post-program housing on South Main Street.
Foster was before the Kendallville City Council on Tuesday night on deadline, seeking the city’s buy-in for the grant, which is due next week.
“They were looking for community buy-in,” Foster explained. “The state is not defining what that amount has to be. I think they’re looking for collaboration from units of government.”
Foster said they also didn’t define what kind of match was necessary from partners, but Inspiration Ministries is trying to raise 50% of the total and request $550,000 as the matching grant. In just three weeks since the grant was announced, they’ve managed to pull together about $400,000 commitments.
On Tuesday, Foster was asking first for the city to sign onto the application via form, but secondly also asked if the city would be willing to commit some money from its national opioid settlement dollars.
The city has about $60,000 in those settlement dollars available.
The grant would be used for three things:
First, Inspirations Ministries would purchase the former Hickory Creek nursing home on South Main Street, which is currently being leases as “Victory Village,” temporary housing for program graduates as they work to find their own place.
‘We’re trying to plant these men who are now thriving not just in recovery but after recovery to be part of the Kendallville community,” Foster said. “The men that are living there, they’re not necessarily in the recovery program any more. ... Victory Village has been a tremendous asset.”
The second part would be building up its workforce development pipeline, with wraparound services with local employers. Inspiration Ministries already works with employers like Quick Tanks, Alum Elec, Kraft-Heinz and Ashley Industrial Molding, when men in the recovery program can get well-paying, stable employment to help them on the path back.
Lastly, Inspiration Ministries will create a Recovery Access Camp, a new state-certified home for 20 more patients.
“We’re one of the larger providers not just in northeast indiana but really in the state,” Foster said.
The grant is due at the end of the day Feb. 28, so Inspiration Ministries doesn’t have a lot of time. The city council doesn’t meet again March 7, so council members were behind the eight-ball Tuesday night.
Council President Jim Dazey asked if they’re only serving men right now, which Foster said they are although they would like to add more capacity for female patients in the future. Currently, Inspiration Ministries supports the women’s shelter in DeKalb County as well as Noble House in Albion, which is currently the only inpatient facility for women.
Regan Ford asked about expansion into LaGrange and Steuben counties, which Foster said is an ongoing conversation. Facilities are one of the first steps, so the sides simply haven’t come to a point where they’ve been able to find a location and open a new program.
It’s needed, though. Foster said Inspiration Ministries is a state-recognized regional program and its wait list is more than 50 people long.
Councilman Ford shared with the council that he was strongly in support of treatment programs, telling the story of his ex-wife who committed suicide after a long struggle with alcoholism.
“When people hit rock bottom there has to be some way to get a hand up,” Ford said.
Council members authorized Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and/or Clerk-treasurer Katie Ritchie to sign in support of the grant, then also authorized the council’s finance committee to review its settlement dollars and decide an amount to contribute toward the grant.
The figure won’t need to come back to council for approval.
Foster thanked the council for its cooperation as he works to finish out the grant application by Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.