Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Christy L. Chambers, 54, of the 2400 block of South Old S.R. 3, LaOtto, was arrested at 10:57 a.m. Monday on a court order relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Chambers was held without bond.
Harold W. Jeffers Jr., 48, of the 200 block of South Orchard Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Jeffers was held without bond.
Keegan R. Kinzer, 39, of the 200 block of West Pleasant Street, Churubusco, was arrested at 7:11 a.m. Monday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Logan S. Kirk, 30, of the 2200 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 5:31 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Kirk was held on $1,500 bond.
Bret A. Mitchell, 44, of the 400 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of theft-vehicle with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 5 felony; residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering), a Level 6 felony; and intimidation. Mitchell was held without bond.
Joseph C. Petersen, 45, of the 2400 block of Fairfield Avenue, Fort Wayne, was booked at 3:40 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Justin D. Watts, 23, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was booked at 5:43 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
